Ravi Teja’s ‘Krack’ will release in cinemas on Jan 14, director confirms

Despite recent reports that the film will head for direct-OTT release, the makers of 'Krack' have gone for a theatrical release.

Flix Tollywood

Director Gopichand Malineni on Saturday via a Twitter post confirmed that his upcoming Telugu film Krack will release in cinemas for the Sankranti festival. He revealed in a tweet that Krack will release on January 14 next year. Despite recent reports that the film will head for direct-OTT release, the makers of Krack have gone for a theatrical release. This means, this Sankranti will see Telugu fans head to the theatres to watch Krack and Pawan Kalyan’s Vakeel Saab, which is also releasing for Sankranti.

Krack is the third collaboration of Ravi Teja and Malineni after Don Seenu and Balupu. The project also marks the second collaboration of Ravi Teja and Shruti Haasan after Balupu. In the film, which is tipped to be an action-thriller, Ravi Teja plays a cop. Recently, reports emerged that the film is a remake of Tamil film Theri, which featured Vijay as a cop. However, director Malineni had clarified that the film is not a remake. “Krack is not a remake of any film. It’s an original script and audiences will get to see Ravi Teja in a very different avatar from what they’ve seen so far. We have also made it clear that we have no plans to release our film on OTT.”

The film’s first look poster was released last November while the teaser was released earlier this year. Krack also stars Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Samuthirakani, Ali, Devi Prasad, Chirag Jani, Mouryani, Sudhakar and Vamsi Chaganti in pivotal roles. Ravi Teja was last seen on screen in Disco Raja, which was directed by Vi Anand released last December. The film also starred Paayal Rajput, Priya Jawalkar and Nabha Natesh. Disco Raja, which was a science-fiction based action drama, failed to click at the box-office. After a string of flops, Ravi Teja has pinned high hopes on Krack. It has to be seen if the successful combination of Ravi Teja and Gopichand Malineni can deliver another hit to make it a hat-trick.

Meanwhile, Ravi Teja also has a film directed by Ramesh Varma Penmetsa, and the film is being produced by Satyanarayana Konery and Pen Studios. The first look poster was released recently which features Ravi Teja, who is seen donning a stylish look wearing a black full-sleeved T-shirt and jet-black jeans with reflective sunglasses.

