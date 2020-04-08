Ravi Tejaâ€™s â€˜Krackâ€™ release postponed?

Sources in the know say that 'Krack', which is in the post-production mode, was supposed to hit the marquee on May 8 but it may not happen.

For the Telugu star Ravi Teja having his film released this summer season is very crucial as he has had continuous failures at the box office for the past couple of years. However, a summer release now appears to be near impossible due to the coronavirus scare lockdown. Sources in the know say that Krack, which is in the post-production mode, was supposed to hit the marquee on May 8 but it may not happen. However, we need an official word from the filmmakers on its release.

It may be noted that the poster of Krack was released online last year featuring its lead star Ravi Teja and it was well-received by the netizens. The actor was seen sporting a completely new look with a twirled moustache and beard. Sources in the know say that Krack will have Ravi Teja playing a cop. This has upped the expectation levels for the film.

Shruti Haasan is on board playing the female lead in this entertainer and Samuthirakani and Varalaxmi Sarath Kumar are also part of the star cast playing crucial roles. Gopichand Mallineni is wielding the megaphone for Krack.

The director had said earlier that this Ravi Teja starrer is based on some true life incidents and the plot has been weaved interestingly. Krack is being bankrolled by B Madhu under the banner Saraswathi Films Division. The technical crew includes S Thaman for music, GK Vishnu for cinematography and Navin Nooli for editing.

While Krackâ€™s fate is hanging in the balance with its release date uncertain, there are reports that Trinadha Rao Nakkina will soon be wielding the megaphone for a Ravi Teja starrer. The prep work for this film has begun already and the director is scouting for a suitable heroine to play Ravi Tejaâ€™s lead pair.

