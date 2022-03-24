Ravi Teja-Rajisha Vijayan starrer Ramarao On Duty all set for theatrical release

Apart from Ravi Teja, actors Divyasha Kaushik, Rajisha and Venu Thottempudi will be seen in vital roles in the movie.

Flix Tollywood

Actor Ravi Teja’s upcoming Telugu film Ramarao On Duty is gearing up for its theatrical release. The makers announced on Wednesday, March 23 that the film is set to hit the big screens on June 17 this year. Sharing the announcement, SLV Cinemas, the production banner bankrolling the film, wrote: “Joining order issued for the Box Office Hunt.#RamaRaoOnDuty MASSive Release in theatres on June 17.”

Billed as an action thriller based on real incidents, Ramarao On Duty is directed by debutant Sarath Mandava under Sudhakar Cherukuri's SLV Cinemas LLP and RT Teamworks. Sam CS has scored the soundtrack, while the cinematography of the movie is handled by Sathyan Sooryan ISC, and editing by Praveen KL. Actors Divyasha Kaushik, Rajisha and Venu Thottempudi will be seen in vital roles in the movie.

Ravi Teja is also working on his upcoming film Ravanasura.The first look poster of the film was unveiled on January 15, on the occasion of Sankranti. Bankrolled by Abhishek Nama of Abhishek Pictures in association with RT Team Works, Ravanasura marks Ravi Teja’s 70th film. The launch event for the film, which was held on January 14 in Hyderabad, was attended by actor Chiranjeevi, Telangana Cinematography Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav, directors K Raghavendra Rao, Bobby and Gopichand Malineni, and producers BVSN Prasad and Anil Sunkara, among others.

Ravanasura marks the first-time collaboration between actor Ravi Teja and director Sudheer. The film is scheduled to hit the big screens on September 30, but further details about the project are yet to be announced. The first look poster of Ravanasura featured the actor lighting a cigar. The tagline read, “Heroes don’t exist,.”

Meanwhile, Rajisha Vijayan has upcoming Malayalam film Malayankunju, co-starring actor Fahadh Faasil, and Tamil film Sardar, wherein she will be sharing the screen with actor Karthi.

(With IANS inputs)