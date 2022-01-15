First-look poster of Ravi Teja's Ravanasura is here

The poster of 'Ravanasura', marking Ravi Teja’s 70th film, was released on the occasion of Sankranti.

Flix Tollywood

The first look poster of Telugu actor Ravi Teja’s new film Ravanasura was unveiled on Saturday, January 15, marking the festival of Sankranti. The graphic poster features Ravi Teja lighting a cigar, with the tagline ‘Heroes don’t exist’. The film was launched on Friday, January 14 with a ceremony in Hyderabad. Ravanasura is helmed by director Sudheer Varma. Sharing the poster, Ravi Teja mentioned that he is very excited. “Happy Sankranthi!! #Ravanasura... very excited (sic),” the tweet read.

The launch event was attended by actor Chiranjeevi, Telangana Cinematography Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav, directors K Raghavendra Rao, Bobby and Gopichand Malineni, and producers BVSN Prasad and Anil Sunkara. Ravanasura marks Ravi Teja’s 70th film. It is produced by Abhishek Nama of Abhishek Pictures in association with RT Team Works.

The film marks the first-time collaboration between actor Ravi Teja and director Sudheer. The shoot is reportedly scheduled to kickstart in a month. Ravanasura is scheduled to hit the big screens on September 30, but further details about the project are awaited.

Harshavardhan Rameshwar and Bheems Ceciroleo have been roped in as music composers, while Vijay Karthik Kannan is handling the cinematography. Ravi Teja also has other films like Khiladi, Rama Rao on Duty, and Dhamaka in the pipeline.

Starring Ravi Teja, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Dimple Hayathi and Anasuya Bharadwaj in important roles, the release of Khiladi was also postponed in view of the pandemic. The action thriller is helmed by Ramesh Varma and is scheduled to hit the big screens on February 11. The film also stars actor Arjun Sarja, who was earlier accused of sexual harassment on the sets of Nibunan by actor Sruti Hariharan.

Khiladi is bankrolled jointly by Pen Movies and A Studios LLP. Devi Sri Prasad is the music composer, Sujith Vaassudev and GK Vishnu are the cinematographers, and Amar Reddy Kudumula is the editor for the film.