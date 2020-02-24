Ravi Teja-Gopichand's 'Krack' teaser released

Ravi Teja and Gopichand Malineni have joined hands for yet another action-entertainer titled Krack. The first look was released on the occasion of New Year 2020 and now the makers have released the teaser of the film.

Set against the backdrop of Ongole, Gopichand is planning it out as a complete entertainer and Ravi Teja will be seen in an eccentric police avatar again. A police officer with a bit of crack mentality is his characterisation. The teaser seems to be packed with all the mass elements. In the film, Ravi Teja sports a new look with a twirled moustache and beard.

The film, which went on the floors yesterday, November 14, has Shruti Haasan playing the female lead in this entertainer. After a two-year-break, Shruti Haasan is making a come back to Telugu with this film. Samuthirakani and Varalaxmi Sarath Kumar are added to the star cast playing crucial roles.

Ravi Teja and Gopichand share a good rapport having worked together in the hit movies Balaupu and Don Seenu. Both these films turned out to be hits and this is their third venture together giving rise to speculation that they will come up with a hat trick. Also, Samuthirakani has directed Ravi Teja in Shambo Shiva Shambo, the Telugu remake of the hit Tamil movie Naadodigal.

Ravi Teja's recent release Disco Raja had hit the screens last month. Directed by Vi Anand, it stars Ravi Teja in the titular role with three leading ladies Nabha Natesh, Payal Rajput and Priyanka Jawalkar. The film, bankrolled by SRT Entertainments, is touted to be a sci-fi action film. The film received positive word of mouth from fans and got average reviews from critics, but general audiences gave it a mixed response.

There are also reports that Naadodigal 2, the sequel to Naadodigal, the action-drama, is set to be remade in Telugu. The remake will star Ravi Teja who had starred in the remake of the prequel too which will be directed by Samuthrakani. Nadodigal was remade in Telugu titled Sambo Siva Sambo starring Ravi Teja, Allari Naresh, Siva Balaji, Priyamani and Abhinaya.

