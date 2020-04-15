Ravi Teja in â€˜Ayyappanum Koshiyumâ€™ Telugu remake?

We hear that Ravi Teja could come in place of Balayya.

Flix Tollywood

The hit Malayalam movie Ayyappanum Koshiyum is to be remade in Telugu soon. There were reports a few days that Trivikram Srinivas is interested in directing the remake and he may get the project. However, there is still no clarity on it as director Sudheer Varmaâ€™s name also tops the list.

Reports emerged that N Balakrishna and Rana Daggubati may be playing the lead roles in the remake. But now, we hear that it could be Ravi Teja in place of Balayya. Haarika and Hassine Creations and Suresh Productions will jointly bankroll the remake.

Ayyappanum Koshiyum had Prithviraj and Biju Menon playing the title roles. Biju Menon played the character Ayappan Nair, a policeman, and Prithviraj was seen as a retired army havildar Koshy Kurien, who had put in 16 years of service.

Ayyappanum Koshiyum was about the two heroes at loggerheads over a minor legal issue. Sachy (Sachy â€“ Sethu) had directed this film. Jakes Bejoy composed the tunes for this flick with Sudeep Elamon cranking the camera and Ranjan Abraham roped in for editing. The film was bankrolled by Renjith and PM Sasidharan under the banner Gold Coin Motion. Incidentally, Renjith had played the role of Kurian John in it.

It may be noted that the Tamil remake rights of this flick have been bagged by producer Kathiresan, who has made critically acclaimed films such as Aadukalam and Jigarthanda.

While the remake is slowly taking shape, Ravi Teja has Krack awaiting release. Shruti Haasan is on board playing the female lead in this entertainer and Samuthirakani and Varalaxmi Sarath Kumar are also part of the star cast playing crucial roles. Gopichand Mallineni is wielding the megaphone for Krack. In the poster released online last year, Ravi Teja was seen sporting a completely new look with a twirled moustache and beard.

