Ravi Teja and Shruti Haasan wrap up shooting for Sankranti release 'Krack'

The film marks the third collaboration of Ravi Teja with director Gopichand Malineni.

Flix Tollywood

The shooting of the Ravi Teja and Shruti Haasan starrer Telugu film Krack, directed by Gopichand Malineni, resumed in Hyderabad last month after a long pause because of the COVID-19 lockdown.The latest news reports suggest that shooting for the film is almost finished, with one song is left to be shot. The makers are planning to shoot the song post-Deepavali, and the film has now entered into post-production stage.

Krack is the third time that Ravi Teja and Gopichand Malineni have collaborated, after Don Seenu and Balupu. The project also marks the second collaboration of Ravi Teja and Shruti Haasan after Balupu. In the film, which is touted to be an action-thriller, Ravi Teja reportedly plays a cop.

Recently, reports emerged that the film is a remake of the 2016 Tamil film Theri, which featured Vijay as a police officer. However, director Malineni had clarified that the film is not a remake. “Krack is not a remake of any film. It’s an original script and audiences will get to see Ravi Teja in a very different avatar from what they’ve seen so far. We have also made it clear that we have no plans to release our film on OTT.”

The film’s first look poster was released last November, while the teaser was released earlier this year. Krack also stars Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Samuthirakani, Ali, Devi Prasad, Chirag Jani, Mouryani, Sudhakar and Vamsi Chaganti in pivotal roles. The makers have reportedly roped in Apsara Rani of Dangerous fame for a song. The song has been choreographed by Jani Master and shot in Hyderabad.

Meanwhile, Ravi Teja also has a film directed by Ramesh Varma Penmetsa. The film is being produced by Satyanarayana Koneru and Pen Studios. The first look poster was released recently which features Ravi Teja donning a stylish look, wearing a black full-sleeved t-Shirt and jet black jeans, with sunglasses.

Ravi Teja was last seen on screen in Disco Raja, which was directed by Vi Anand. The film also starred Payal Rajput, Tanya Hope and Nabha Natesh.

After a string of flops, Ravi Teja has pinned high hopes on Krack. It has to be seen if the successful combination of Ravi Teja and Gopichand Malineni can deliver another hit to make a hat-trick.