Raveena Tandon’s look as Ramika Sen in ‘KGF 2’ released

Directed by Prashanth Neel, the sequel to ‘KGF: Chapter 1’ has Yash and Srinidhi Shetty playing the leads with Sanjay Dutt in a key role.

Flix Sandalwood

The makers of Yash’s KGF: Chapter 2 released the first look of Raveena Tandon from the film on the occasion of her birthday. She will be seen playing the character Ramika Sen. Sharing Raveena’s look on Twitter, director Prashanth Neel wrote, “THE Gavel to brutality! Wishing the powerhouse #RamikaSen @TandonRaveena a very Happy Birthday”. Directed by Prashanth Neel, the sequel to the 2018 KGF: Chapter 1 has Yash playing the lead role with Srinidhi Shetty as the heroine. It also has Bollywood actors Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon in key roles.

Earlier in an Instagram live session, Raveena Tandon spoke about her role in the pan-India film: “Shooting for KGF: Chapter 2 was a pleasure. The role is different and has shades of grey. There’s a lot of suspense. I wasn’t sure if I’d have been able to do it, but it was an amazing and fun role to do.”

In August, the makers unveiled the first look of Sanjay Dutt as Adheera on the occasion of his birthday. More recently, Prashanth Neel shared a special poster with Srinidhi Shetty’s look from the sequel. Sharing the poster, he wrote, “Can Love and Brutality Coexist...? ️ Wishing our Reena, @SrinidhiShetty7 a very Happy Birthday. #HBDSrinidhiShetty #KGFChapter2”.

The shooting of the film resumed in August, becoming the first pan-Indian film to resume shooting amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Recently actor Yash joined the sets and took to Twitter to announce that he’s re-joined the team. Initially, it was announced that the film will hit the theatres worldwide on October 23 this year, which was hampered by the COVID-19 pandemic. If the industry grapevine is anything to go by, the makers are planning to release the movie on January 14 next year on the occasion of Makara Sankranti.

KGF: Chapter 2 also features Achyuth Kumar, Nassar, Prakash Raj, Anant Nag and Vasishta N Simha among others in prominent roles. Vijay Kiragandur is the producer of both the films, bankrolling it under his banner Hombale Films. The technical team comprises music director Ravi Basrur, cinematographer Bhuvan Gowda and art director Shivakumar.

(Content provided by Digital Native)