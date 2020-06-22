Ratan Tata calls for more sensitivity, stopping online hate mongering and bullying

In an Instagram post, Tata said that this year calls for more sensitivity towards each other, more kindness, understanding and patience than what one sees today.

Atom Social Media

Ratan Tata, Chairman Emeritus, Tata Group on Sunday called for an end to online hate mongering and bullying and asked the online community to be kinder and more sensitive.

In a post on Instagram, Tata said the online community is being hurtful to each other.

"This year has been full of challenges for everyone, on some level or the other. I see online community being hurtful to each other, bringing each other down, harshly and with quick judgements," he said.

"I believe this year especially calls for all of us to be unified and helpful and is not the time to pull each other down," he added.

Asking the online community to be more sensitive towards each other, Tata emphasised the need for "more of kindness and more of understanding and patience than what one sees today".

Tata said while his "presence online is limited, but I truly hope it will evolve into a place of empathy and support for everyone, no matter what your cause, rather than hate and bullying".

Tata, who joined Instagram less than a year ago, periodically posts on the social media site, usually sharing his thoughts on the current situation, promoting work and causes he believes in, or sharing old pictures of himself.

Previously, Tata also posted on Instagram sharing his thoughts about entrepreneurship, saying that in these difficult times, “entrepreneurs have displayed far sightedness and creativity that could not have been believed to exist. These became the flagpoles of innovation and new technology today. I hope that the ability to find another way to build a product, run a company, run operations a better way, will emerge as an outcome of the current crisis,” he wrote.

He added that while he wouldn’t downplay the challenges and the difficulties embedded in these current times, his confidence remains high in the inventive nature and the creativity of entrepreneurs today who will find ways to enable new or modified enterprises that would be the benchmarks of tomorrow.

“It can all start on a clean sheet of paper that looks at ways of doing things that were never thought of before. This crisis will force entrepreneurs to adapt and create,” he wrote.