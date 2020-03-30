Rashmika opens up on rejecting ‘Jersey’ Hindi remake

The Tollywood flick Jersey is all set to be remade in Hindi and Shahid Kapoor has been roped in to reprise the role done by Nani in the original version. Mrunal Thakur will be playing the female lead.

But did you know that Rashmika Mandanna was the first choice and that she rejected the offer? Yes, the actor revealed in an interview that right now, she is only interested in doing commercial movies. The actor pointed out that anyone would have wanted to lap up the offer but she being realistic had to let go off the opportunity. She had said, “Imagine doing something like ‘Jersey’ and not being able to pull it off.” Rashmika went on to add, “If I am a part of a film, it has to be because I need to give in to the film. I will not accept any film to which I feel I can't give a lot to. Jersey remake was huge. Anyone would do it but then I don't want to come to set and be all tired. I feel they (the film's makers) deserve more. Someone who can give in energy.”

The Hindi remake will also be directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, who had wielded the megaphone for the Telugu version. The technical crew includes Sachet-Parampara and Tanishk Bagchi for music and John Stewart Eduri for background score with Anil Mehta in charge of cinematography and Ritesh Soni for editing.

Jersey had Nani and Shraddha Srinath playing the lead pair with Sathyaraj, Brahmaji and Ronit Kamra in supporting roles. Jersey was bankrolled by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi under the banner of Sithara Entertainments and helmed by director Gowtam Tinnanuri. The film had the Rock Star Anirudh composing the tunes, Navin Nooli in charge of the editing and Sanu Varghese cranking the camera.

