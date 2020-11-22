Rashmika Mandanna to star with Suriya in Pandiraj film?

Rashmika will be making her Tamil debut starring alongside Karthi in the upcoming film 'Sulthan'.

Suriya, who was recently seen in Soorarai Pottru, will soon begin work on his upcoming project with director Pandiraj. Currently dubbed Suriya 40, the film marks his first time collaboration with the director. To be bankrolled by Sun Pictures, reports have emerged that Rashmika Mandanna is most likely to play the leading lady in this rural action-drama.

Apparently, Rashmika has already given her nod but is yet to officially sign the dotted line. Itâ€™s worth mentioning that Rashmika will be making her Tamil debut starring alongside Karthi in the upcoming film Sulthan. If everything goes as planned, this project with Suriya will go on the floors next month.

Meanwhile, Suriya has a busy line up of projects. His film with Vetrimaaran is titled Vaadivasal, which is based on a popular Tamil novel of the same name. It marks the first time collaboration of Suriya and Vetrimaaran. Vaadivasal, written by CS Chellapa, is the story about a bull and the man who captures it.

The film will unfold against the backdrop of Jallikattu, an ancient sport practiced in Tamil Nadu. It will be produced by Kalaipuli S Thanu, who had bankrolled Vetrimaaranâ€™s last film Asuran, starring Dhanush.

But Suriya will only work on Vaadivasal after he completes his immediate next project Aruvaa with director Hari. However, there are reports that Aruvaa has been dropped and Hari has gone ahead by roping in Arun Vijay to complete the project. Suriya also has a rumoured project with director Karthik Thangavel, who rose to fame with Jayam Ravi starrer Adanga Maru.

Suriya is currently basking in the overwhelming response to his latest release Soorarai Pottru directed by Sudha Kongara, a film based on the life of Captain GR Gopinath â€“ founder of the budget airline Air Deccan. The film is getting appreciation from all quarters.

It was the first mainstream star-studded Tamil film to release directly on an OTT platform. The project, which marks Suriyaâ€™s first time collaboration with a female director, also stars Aparna Balamurali, Paresh Rawal and veteran Telugu actor Mohan Babu in crucial roles.

Produced by Suriyaâ€™s 2D Entertainment, the film marks the southern debut of well-known Bollywood producer Guneet Monga.

(Content provided by Digital Native)