Rashmika Mandanna to star opposite Dhanush in Sekhar Kammulaâ€™s next

This is the first time Rashmika, who was last seen in Vijayâ€™s â€˜Varisuâ€™, will share the screen with Dhanush, and the film will be released in five languages â€“ Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi.

Actor Rashmika Mandanna will star opposite Dhanush in his upcoming film with director Sekhar Kammula, and the star made the announcement through her social media accounts on Monday, August 12. The film, tentatively titled D51, was officially confirmed in November last year, but the female lead was not announced. This is the first time Rashmika, who was last seen in Vijayâ€™s Varisu, will share the screen with Dhanush, and the film will be released in five languages â€“ Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi.

Along with Dhanushâ€™s film, Rashmikaâ€™s other upcoming films include Ranbir Kapoorâ€™s Animal and Rainbow.

D51 is produced by Suniel Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao under their banner Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP. It will also be Dhanushâ€™s second film in Telugu after Sir (Vaathi in Tamil). More details about D51 are yet to be announced

Sekhar Kammula, the director, is well-known in Telugu. He made his debut with the independent film Dollar Dreams, back in 1999, which won him the National Award. His famous movies include Anand, Godavari, Happy Days, Leader, Fidaa, and Love Story.

Meanwhile, Dhanush is busy with the production of Captain Miller. Directed by Arun Matheswaran, Captain Miller is scheduled to be released on December 15. The filmâ€™s teaser was released recently, showcasing a long-haired Dhanush fighting off British colonisers. Captain Miller also features Kannada star Shiva Rajkumar in an important role.