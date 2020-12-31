Rashmika Mandanna signed her second B’wood film, will star alongside BIg B

Rashmika Mandanna is making her B-Town debut with ‘Mission Majnu’ starring Sidharth Malhotra in lead

Flix

Popular South Indian actress Rashmika Mandanna, noted for her roles in films like ‘Kirik Party’, ‘Geeta Govindam and ‘Dear Comrade’, is all set to enter the world of Bollywood.

The latest is that Rashmika has next signed a film with director Vikas Bahl. The star will be acting alongside superstar Amitabh Bachchan in this film. According to sources, the story of the film will revolve around the protagonist’s journey of self-discovery with undertones of humour. It is a slice-of-life comedy film that explores a father-daughter story. Ekta Kapoor and Reliance Entertainment are financing the film. The shooting of the film will commence in March 2021.



She’s making her B-Town debut in Shantanu Bagchi directorial, opposite Siddharth Malhotra, in ‘Mission Majnu’. It’s an action-film set in the 70s. She turned down the offer to star opposite Shahid Kapoor in the Hindi remake of Jersey because she wanted to focus on commercial films.



Speaking on her Bollywood debut, Rashmika said in a statement," I have been fortunate to receive so much love from audiences across languages. As an actor, it is always the story of the film that I connect with, and the language of the film is never a barrier for me. I am grateful to the makers for offering me Mission Majnu which is written beautifully, and I am super excited to be part of a team that has so much passion. We are all working together to make it even more amazing. I am super excited to start my journey in Hindi cinema and to reach out to newer audiences.”



Rashmika has a slew of films in her kitty. She currently awaits the release of Sulthan in Tamil in which she is paired with Karthi. This will be her Tamil debut which is currently in post-production. Bakkiyaraj Kannan directed this film.



Rashmika’s will be seen opposite Allu Arjun in her latest Telugu venture Pushpa; the film is directed by Sukumaran. She also signed a film titled Adallu Meeku Joharlu, directed by Kishore Tirumala; she will share the screen with Sharwanand. Her latest Kannada film Pogaru, in which she starred opposite Dhruva Sarja, is scheduled to release in 2021.