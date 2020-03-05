Rashmika Mandanna to join Suriya in 'Aruvaa'?

The actor will be making her debut Tamil film with Karthi's 'Sultan'.

Actor Suriya will be teaming up with director Hari for his next which is being bankrolled by KE Gnanavelraja under his banner Studio Green. Titled Aruvaa, the film will be going on floors this April and the makers are planning for a Deepavali 2020 release. The film marks the sixth time collaboration between Hari and Suriya after Singam franchise, Vel and Aaru.

Rashmika Mandanna who is making her debut Tamil film with Karthi's Sultan directed by Bakkiyaraj Kannan is the frontrunner to play the female lead in Suriya's Aruvaa.

Meanwhile, producer Gnanavelraja in an interview with Deccan Chronicle was quoted saying “It’s a new script written by Hari for Suriya Sir. It will be a complete family entertainer. We are going in for a fresh combo in terms of technicians. Music is by Imman, who is working with Suriya for the first time. We are in the process of finalising the team.”

Opening up about the controversial reports of a tiff with Suriya, he said, “This is the seventh collaboration with Suriya Sir and I am extremely delighted. We don’t have any issues between us. It is just that he got busy with his commitments with other producers and I was making films with other heroes.”

Apart from this project, Suriya also has a project with Vetrimaaran which will be bankrolled by Kalaipuli Thanu. Currently titled Suriya 40, Vetrimaaran recently made an announcement at Vikatan Cinema Awards that the film will be based on a popular novel titled Vaadi Vaasal. The was penned by CS Chellappa and is based on Tamil Nadu’s brave sport Jallikattu. The novel is perhaps the most consummate work of fiction by Chellappa.

Suriya awaits the release of Sudha Kongara’s Soorarai Pottru, a film based on the life of Captain GR Gopinath – founder of the budget airline Air Deccan. Being produced by Suriya’s 2D Entertainment, the film marks the southern debut of well-known Bollywood producer Guneet Monga, who will be co-producing this project.

Suriya also has another project with Siruthai, Viswasam fame director Siva which will be bankrolled by Studio Green productions. It is said the project will go on floors after Siva wraps up his current project starring Superstar Rajinikanth.

(Content provided by Digital Native)