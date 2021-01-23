Rashmika Mandanna begins shoot for Sidharth Malhotra's 'Mission Majnu'

‘Mission Majnu’ marks Rashmika Mandanna’s Bollywood debut.

Flix BOLLYWOOD

Actor Rashmika Mandanna has commenced shooting in Mumbai for her Bollywood debut film titled Mission Majnu starring Sidharth Malhotra. Talking about her first Hindi film, Rashmika told DT Next, “It is always the story of the film that I connect with, and the language of the film is never a barrier for me. I am super excited to be part of a team that has so much passion. We are all working together to make it even more amazing. I am super excited to start my journey in Hindi cinema and to reach out to newer audiences.”



Bankrolled by RSVP and Guilty By Association, Mission Majnu is reportedly inspired by real events that took place in the 1970s, and is the story of an Indian intelligence mission in Pakistan. The thriller stars Sidharth Malhotra as a RAW (Research and Analysis Wing) agent who leads the mission.



Meanwhile, Rashmika Mandanna has been roped in to feature in rapper Badshah's new music video. So far, she is the only South Indian actor on this upcoming album. Titled Top Tucker, the first look of the actor from the music video is out. Sharing it on Twitter, Rashmika wrote, "Ladies and gentlemen presenting to you."

In the first look poster, Rashmika is seen with Badshah, Amit Uchana and Yuvan Shankar Raja.



Recently, it was announced that Rashmika has signed on for a film with director Vikas Bahl. She will be seen alongside Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan in this film. According to sources, the story of the film will revolve around the protagonist’s journey of self-discovery with humourous undertones. Ekta Kapoor and Reliance Entertainment are financing the film, for which the shooting will commence in March 2021.



Rashmika currently awaits the release of her Tamil debut film Sultan opposite actor Karthi, which is currently in post-production. Bakkiyaraj Kannan directs this film. Dream Warriors Pictures and Vivekananda Pictures are producing Sultan, and will hand over the distribution rights to Lyca Production.



Rashmika also has the upcoming Kannada film Pogaru in her kitty, in which she plays the lead opposite Dhruv Sarja. Dhananjay and Raghavendra Rajkumar also play important roles in the film. Pogaru is being produced by BK Gangadhar and is scheduled to hit the screens on February 19.



Rashmika also has her Telugu venture titled Pushpa, directed by Sukumaran. The actor will be seen opposite Allu Arjun in the film. Pushpa is produced by Mythri Movie Makers, Y Naveen and Y Ravi. Rashmika has also signed up for a Telugu film titled Adallu Meeku Joharlu, directed by Kishore Tirumala, in which she will share the screen space with Sharwanand.

