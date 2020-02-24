Rashmika Mandanna and Jr NTR to pair up for Trivikram’s next film?

Rashmika was last seen in ‘Bheeshma’ opposite Nithiin.

Flix Tollywood

Actor Jr NTR who is currently busy with the upcoming SS Rajamouli directorial RRR, will be joining the sets of director Trivikram's next project once he wraps ups the shoot of RRR. Trivikram is currently basking in glory over the success of his latest release Ala Vaikuntapuramlo, and is keen on keeping the hit-run intact by coming up with a blockbuster.

Reports have surfaced that Rashmika Mandanna is in talks to play the female lead in his upcoming film. The director is currently busy with the preparatory work to get this project started and is in the process of assembling the cast and crew. He is expected to come out with an official announcement soon. Currently dubbed as ‘NTR 30’. It is being co-produced by NTR’s brother Nandamuri Kalyanram and S Radha Krishna under the banners NTR Arts banner and Haarika & Hassine Creations respectively. The shooting is expected to commence later this year ad the film is scheduled to release summer 2021.

In the meantime, another buzz has surfaced that Rashmika Mandanna is in talks to star opposite Allu Arjun in the Sukumar directorial. It may be noted here that Rashmika is fast turning out to be the most wanted heroine in Tollywood with successive hits such as Sarileru Neekevvaru and Bheeshma to her credit.

Meanwhile, Jr NTR is busy wrapping up the magnum opus RRR, which is being directed by SS Rajamouli. While Ram Charan plays the role Alluri Seetharamaraju in this multi-starrer, Jr NTR will be seen as Komaram Bheem. Both of them play freedom fighters in this fictional drama that is set in the pre-Independence era. Alia Bhatt will be seen playing the role Sita in it. Incidentally, both Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt will be making their debut in the south Indian film circuit with this film. The director has signed up Tamil actor and director Samuthirakani for a role as well. The film is being bankrolled by DVV Dhanayya under his banner DVV Entertainments on a budget of Rs 300 crores.