Rashmika and Nithiin make tribute video for Hrithik during 'Bheeshma' shoot

The duo were shooting in Italy where they danced to Ghungroo, Hrithik's hit number from 'War'.

The shooting of the upcoming Telugu film Bheeshma is currently in progress in Italy. The team comprising its lead pair Nithiin and Rashmika Mandanna, director Venky Kudumula and others are busy with the shooting to ensure that it hits the marquee on February 21 next year. The plan earlier was to release Bheeshma this year-end but its release has been postponed to coincide with the Maha Sivaratri.

Bheeshma is bankrolled by S Naga Vamsi under his banner Sithara Entertainments. Composing the tunes for this flick is Mahati Swara Sagar with Sai Sriram cranking the camera and Navin Nooli doing the edits. The star cast includes Hebah Patel, Anant Nag, Vennela Kishore, Satya and Rajiv Kanakala in supporting roles. Nithin will be sporting a brand new look in this film and his look has already gone viral among movie buffs.

While shooting in Italy, the film’s lead pair Nithiin and Rashmika Mandanna decided to do a tribute video for Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan and shot a video of the two grooving to the hit number ‘Ghungroo’ from War. From the video, we can see that the lead pair had recreated the hook step from ‘Ghungroo’ in the picturesque locations of Positano.

Sharing the video on the social media, Rashmika wrote, “Love to you @iHrithik sir, From #Bheeshma team from Positano. Ps. Sorry for the no sync in music. @actor_nithiin @VenkyKudumula.”

With Bheeshma coming to an end, Nithiin will be concentrating on the Chandrasekar Yeleti directorial, which remains untitled as of now. Rakul Preet Singh has been roped in to play the female lead in it and Priya Warrier will be the second female lead. While the muhurat took place, the filmmakers are yet to disclose details about the shooting schedules.

