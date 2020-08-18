In rare TV commercial appearance, Nayanthara endorses Jyothy Lab’s Ujala

Actor Nayanthara, who is popularly known as Lady Superstar in Tamil cinema, is rarely seen in television commercials (TVC). While the actor, as a young star, had endorsed a few brands, she avoided signing up for commercials when she began ascending in popularity. The top-performing star with a huge fan base across south India was not often seen on television endorsing a brand.

But her latest endorsement of a washing product brand, Jyothy Lab’s Ujala Crisp and Shine, has got fans taking note of the star’s appearance on television after a long time. This TVC that was launched in July this year is now gaining attention.

In this short TVC, Nayanthara stands in front of a full-length mirror wearing a neatly pleated black silk saree. All around her, the background is kept dark. Notably, actor Suriya had appeared for Ujala Crisp and Shine gold-edition in the past.

. @Suriya_offl - ujala crisp and shine new ad for gold-edition. pic.twitter.com/17I7xcSMws — Suriya Fans Community™️ (@SuriyaFansCmnty) April 11, 2019

The actor has endorsed brands like Pothys designer sarees, GRT Jewellers in the past and recently for TATA group of companies’ products like TATA Sky and Tanishq. She had also appeared on actor Katrina Kaif’s Kay Beauty products.

As far as her films are concerned, Nayanthara has Mookuthi Amman being directed by RJ Balaji, Vignesh Shivan’s Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal that will also have Samantha Akkineni and Vijay Sethupathi in lead roles, and Superstar Rajinikanth's Annaatthe helmed by Siruthai Siva. Nayanthara was last seen in Rajinikanth’s Darbar, directed by AR Murugadoss. The star had a brief role to play in this film and this did not go unnoticed among her fans.

She also has Netrikann, directed by Aval fame Milind Rau. Tipped to be a woman-centric thriller, the film is believed to be an official remake of Korean thriller Blind. This film is reportedly about a blind woman who testifies in a hit-and-run case and is then forced to confront the killer on her own.