Rare Neelakurinji flowers bloom in Karnatakaâ€™s Kodagu hills

Amid COVID-19 fears, thousands of tourists from across Karnataka and the district are making a beeline to witness the Neelakurinji on weekdays as restrictions are imposed during weekends.

The Neelakurinji or Strobilanthes kunthiana blooms in Mandalapatti Hills in Karnatakaâ€™s Kodagu. The rare flower blooms only once in 12 years, and when it does, it creates a stunningly spectacular view. The flowers bloomed in Karnataka in 2019 at Bababudangiri hills in Chikkamagaluru.

PC Mohan, Lok Sabha MP from Bengaluru Central, shared a few pictures of the hills covered in a blanket of purple flowers on Twitter. "Kurinji, rare purplish-blue flowers, bloom on Kodaguâ€™s Mandalapatti hills after 12 years," he wrote. Images of the flowers are also being circulated on social media.

Amid COVID-19 fears, thousands of tourists from across the state and native district are making a beeline to witness the beauty of nature on weekdays as restrictions are imposed during weekends. In Karnataka, the two hillocks of Mandalpatti-Kote Betta and Kumara Parvata witnessed the flowering of Neelakurinji in the last few days. The region is painted a vibrant bluish-purple hue as the flowers blossom.

Kurinji, a rare purplish-blue flowers, bloom on Kodaguâ€™s Mandalapatti hills after 12 years. @Star_Of_Mysore pic.twitter.com/yTWxGIGJlW â€” P C Mohan (@PCMohanMP) August 18, 2021

The shrubs are spread across South India's Western Ghat region in Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu. Kunrinji is one of the most tourist attractions in south India, especially in Kerala's Munnar. The rare Neelakurinji flowers, which grow upto 30 to 60 centimetres high, bloom only once in the plantâ€™s lifetime. The phenomenon occurs once in 12 years, following which the plant perishes. Of the 450 species of the Strobilanthes genus, 146 species are found in India and 43 are found in Kerala, one of which is Neelakurinji (Strobilanthes kunthiana).

Anamalai Hills and Santhanpara are some of the areas in Munnar where Kurinji blossoms. The blossoming in Anamalai hills is the most famous attraction that brings tourists from outside and inside the country.

The blooming of flowers started in the last one week and the entire hillock region will be covered with rare flowers in a few more days. The flower is also called the 'flower of love.' Among residents in the region, they are called 'Kurinji' flowers. Forty-six varieties of Neelakurinji flowers are found in India. The plant is also considered to possess medicinal value.

(With input from IANS)