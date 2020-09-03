Rapper and singer Baba Sehgal gifts club remix to Pawan Kalyan on his birthday

The rapper took to Twitter to share the Pawan Kalyan club remix song and video, which received a lot of shares.

Flix Tollywood

Rapper and playback singer Baba Sehgal composed and gifted a club remix version to actor Pawan Kalyan, on the eve of Power Starâ€™s birthday.

Sharing this on his Twitter handle, Baba Sehgal wrote, "Itâ€™s here >>> Wish you many many Happy returns of the day / @PawanKalyan / A birthday gift for you PAWAN KALYAN MAGIC (club remix)- live now". Baba Sehgal's music-video opened with a disclaimer which read, "We hope this humble offering will bring a smile to his face and invigorate him into achieving greater professional heights".

Letâ€™s celebrate- Letâ€™s Party and enjoy the Club remix on this special occasion of Pawan Kalyanâ€™s birthday

Full Video on YouTube
September 2, 2020

The three-minute-long club remix starts with Hindi lyrics and moves to Telugu in the second half.

The song is an instant hit and his post on Twitter has garnered over 1.8k and 2.1k retweets, within a few of hours.

Pawan Kalyan had stayed away from shooting due to his political commitments. He is returning to Tollywood with an upcoming Telugu film, which is a remake of Bollywood movie Pink. He will reprise Amitabh Bachchan's role from the original. Expectations are very high on Vakeel Saab as it will mark the comeback of Pawan Kalyan after a gap of two years.

The makers of the film have released the motion poster of the film on Wednesday to coincide with the actor's 49th Birthday.

This film is being produced by Boney Kapoor in collaboration with Dil Raju under the banner of Bayview Projects LLP in association with Sri Venkateswara Creations. The star cast of this social thriller includes Anjali, Nivetha Thomas, and Ananya Nagalla as the female leads with Prakash Raj in a pivotal role. With makers having already completed shooting 70% of the film, the industry news is that the team will resume shooting of the film in the month of December and wrap it up before the end of January 2021. The technical crew comprises S Thaman for music, PS Vinod for cinematography and Prawin Pudi for editing.

Pawan Kalyan also has an untitled project to be helmed by Director Krish Jagarlamudi which is touted to be a mega-budget period film. Tentatively titled Virupaksha the film will feature actors from multiple industries including Bollywood. The makers are planning to make a pan Indian project. Since Krish is popular in Bollywood, he convinced Pawan Kalyan and the producer with the idea of making the film in multiple languages including Hindi.

The untitled film, produced by AM Rathnam and will have two heroines sharing the screen space with Pawan Kalyan. While there are reports that the film is going to be a historical drama. Pawan Kalyan will play a thief in the contemporary Aurangzeb period. The project is expected to go on floors early next year.

As per the latest reports, Pawan Kalyan has been signed to play the role essayed by Biju Menon in the remake of Malayalam blockbuster Ayyappanum Koshiyum. Venky Atluri of Tholi Prema and upcoming Telugu film Rang De is also in the pipeline.