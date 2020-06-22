Rapido launches ‘Rapido Store’ to help small businesses make deliveries

The idea is to help local Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and Kirana stores reach out to a larger audience base leveraging Rapido’s existing fleet of riders.

Atom Startups

Bike taxi platform Rapido has launched ‘Rapido Store’, a solution for business deliveries. Rapido Store, as a service, is aimed towards helping offline and online businesses reach out and deliver products to their customers using Rapido’s network.

Rapido Store will help local businesses take care of multiple customer deliveries simultaneously, it said in a statement. The service is currently operational in Bengaluru and Vijayawada and will scale to all cities Rapido is present in.

The idea is to help local Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and Kirana stores reach out to a larger audience base via Rapido's delivery network in Bengaluru and Vijayawada. The company says that it already has over 200 SMEs on board.

Rapido Store will help businesses track all their deliveries across customers simultaneously. The base price of the service starts at Rs 35 for 3km in Bengaluru, and Rs 30 for 3km in Vijayawada currently. All a user needs to do is recharge their wallet and create an order.

“India is home to 30 million Small and Medium Enterprises, with many of them at the nascent stage of their digital transformation. The sudden and prolonged changes in social and business landscape has caused a significant apprehension within local and smaller businesses. Rapido Store will give these businesses and entrepreneurs an opportunity to maintain continuity and also increase sales by reaching out to new customers by leveraging Rapido’s extensive network. The service will allow these businesses to overcome manpower and mobility challenges by helping them deliver their orders and save time,” Rapido Co-Founder, Aravind Sanka, said in a statement.

Rapido currently has more than 15 lakh registered riders (Captains as they’re called) present in close to 100 cities. Rapido Store will leverage the already existing fleet of Captains for these deliveries.

“The Captains underwent a training to ensure timely and safe delivery methods in times of COVID 19. Rapido has also put in place mandatory safety guidelines – use of mask, gloves, and sanitisers – that the Captains will follow for each delivery,” Rapido said in a statement.