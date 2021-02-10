Rapido launches bike taxi rental services for multi-point trips in 6 cities

Rapido Rental can be booked under selected package duration, and a dedicated Captain (Rapido driver partner) will be available with the customer throughout the trip.

Bike taxi platform Rapido is launching rental services in six Indian cities - Bengaluru, Delhi NCR, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata and Jaipur. For these two-wheeler bike taxi rental services, the company said it aims to cater to those customers who have to complete multiple tasks at different locations and want to avoid making multiple bookings and waiting for the ride to arrive.

Rapido Rental can be booked under a selected package duration of 1 hour, 2 hours, 3 hours, 4 hours and 6 hours, and a dedicated Rapido driver partner will be available with the customer throughout the trip. Every driver partner, called Captains, will be eligible for this service and by default is enabled for Rental. With this service, Rapido said it aims to provide a better earning opportunity for the driver partners.

Rental Package Pricing details:

Package Fare (Rs.) Duration Limit (hrs) Distance Limit (Kms) Package 1 99 1 10 Package 2 199 2 20 Package3 299 3 30 Package 4 399 4 40 Package 5 599 6 60 Usage beyond package allowance Per Km Rs. 10 Per-Min Rs 1.5

Rapido said its rental concept was conceived as a result of customer usage data analysis that derived the demand, and noticed people wanted to complete their daily tasks outside the home in one go.

The company launched an MVP (Minimal Viable Product), which are features available for some early customers, to validate the data and hypothesis. After this, the company said Rapido Rental was launched in the initial Tier I cities.

“The service reduces the user effort and eliminates the time taken in booking and waiting for the multiple additional rides and is witnessing good traction. The company plans to expand the service in close to 100 cities that Rapido is present in,” the company said in a statement.

On the launch of Rapido Rental, Aravind Sanka, Co-Founder, Rapido, said, “In the last months, we have noticed a rising need for multi-stop, affordable and easily accessible rides among customers, especially our high usage customers. With Rapido Rental, we aim to address the needs of such users who have a use case of multi-point travel.”

“This can be a short stopover to pick a few things from a local shop to longer/ multiple stops related to work or personal use-cases such as for comprehensive shopping, house hunting, etc. We hope to provide a superior user experience and win-win situation for our customers and Captains,” he added.