Ranveer Singh starrer ’83’ release date is here

Cinema

Flix ’83’ is set to release in five languages including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

After facing several delays due to the pandemic, Ranveer Singh starrer 83, the sports drama film based on the life of former cricketer Kapil Dev, will finally hit the theatres on June 4. Ranveer took to social media to unveil the release date of the movie. He tagged the entire crew of the film and wrote, “June 4th, 2021!!!! in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. See you in cinemas!!! #ThisIs83”

Kabir Khan directorial 83 will be released in five languages including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. The plot revolves around the Indian cricket team’s victory over the West Indies in their first World Cup final in 1983. The film also features Deepika Padukone, Pankaj Tripathi, Boman Irani, Saqib Saleem, Harrdy Sandhu, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jatin Sarna and others.

Earlier, there was speculation that the film might have an OTT release. Although director Kabir confirmed that OTT platforms offered huge sums of money to the makers for an online release, he clarified that the makers opted for a theatrical release.

83 was supposed to hit the theatres much earlier but the release date had to be pushed due to the pandemic. Announcement about the project was first made in 2017. According to the latest SOPs (standard operating procedures) released by the Central government, theatres are permitted to operate with 100% capacity.

Interestingly, June 4, 1983 was the day when India lost to Minor Counties in a warm-up match.

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh had been preparing to essay the role of Kapil Dev for many months. "This is the longest I have prepared for any role. I have been preparing essentially since January, which makes it about six months. I have done three weeks, three and a half weeks, four weeks, six weeks, but six months preparing for a character is unique... But then, it's a unique film in itself," the 35-year-old actor said in an interview he gave to NDTV during May 2019.

Meanwhile, the actor has been shooting for his upcoming movie Cirkus, which is directed by Rohit Shetty. Prior to this, Ranveer collaborated with Rohit for the Bollywood movie Simmba. Ranveer will also star in Hindi action film Sooryavanshi.