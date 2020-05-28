Rangareddy, Hyd’s neighbouring district, on high alert as COVID-19 cases increase

Within the past week, Ranga Reddy district recorded approximately 40 cases.

Officials in Ranga Reddy district are on high alert as the district has recorded at least 40 cases of COVID-19 within a week after the state government relaxed lockdown. Since May 18, the lockdown was eased with most restrictions - including no RTC bus services and shops on alternate days- confined to just Hyderabad.

On Wednesday, May 27, alone, Ranga Reddy, a district neighbouring Hyderabad recorded 10 cases, District Medical and Health Officer, Swarajya Lakshmi said.

Nineteen areas in the district have been sealed off and been declared as ‘containment zones.’ According to officials, there are three clusters in the district and deny any community transmission, officials instead insist that they have traced the source of infection in all cases.

DMHO Swarajya Lakshmi said, “The reason for the sudden spike is that a few infected persons came from Borabanda and Jiyaguda; spent time together for two-three days. In just three families, we have recorded close to 20 cases,” she added.

The first case in the district was recorded on May 19, when a chit fund agent was tested positive for the virus. The 25-year-old man from Shadnagar, according to officials, attended the funeral of his grandmother, who had succumbed to COVID-19 in Jiyaguda.

“The patient had attended the funeral without using any protective gear,” said Deputy District Medical and Health Officer, Dr Chandu Naik. The funeral was held on May 11. Later, after developing symptoms, when he approached local medical authorities, he was tested positive for the virus. Along with him seven others from his family including a 10-month-old baby had also contracted the virus.

Following this, Eashwar Colony, where the patients stayed and adjoining colonies-- Vijayanagar colony and Shadnagar Market-- were declared as containment zones.

Authorities traced the contacts of the 25-year-old and carried out tests on 84 persons. However, only seven of them have tested positive so far.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, the state recorded 107 new cases taking the overall total to 2098 cases.

The Chief Minister further allowed all shops, barring malls in Hyderabad to reopen. As the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) was incurring heavy losses, permission to operate TSRTC buses, taxis, cabs and autos were given even during the curfew hours of 7 pm to 6 am.





