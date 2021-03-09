Ranbir Kapoor tests positive for coronavirus, observes home quarantine

Ranbir’s mother Neethu shared her son’s health update on Instagram.

Flix Coronavirus

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor has tested positive for Covid-19. He is on medication and living in quarantine at home. Ranbir's mother Neetu Kapoor took to Instagram on Tuesday to share her son's health update.

Sharing a photo of Ranbir, Neetu wrote: "Thank you for your concern and your good wishes. Ranbir has tested positive for Covid-19. He is on medication and recovering well. He is in self quarantine at home and following all precautions."

Commenting on Neetu's post, fans and followers shared their wishes for Ranbir's speedy recovery. Neetu Kapoor had contracted the coronavirus in December last year while shooting for the upcoming film Jug Jugg Jeeyo in Chandigarh. She took to Instagram on December 10 to announce that she had the virus. “Earlier this week, I tested positive for COVID-19. All safety measures are being followed and I am thankful to the authorities for all their help and quick response. I am in self-quarantine, taking medication on my doctor's advice and feeling better. I am so grateful for all your love and support. Please stay safe, wear a mask and keep safe distance. Take care," the post read.

Ranbir's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also took to her Instagram story to share a selfie with her ailing brother.

On the work front, Ranbir has lately been busy shooting for Ayan Mukerji's action fantasy film Brahmastra alongside rumoured girlfriend Alia Bhatt. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Mouni Roy. However, it is being speculated that shoot will be temporarily stalled with the lead actor contracting Covid-19.

Earlier last week, actor Alia Bhatt took to Instagram to share a photo with Ranbir and Ayan from the sets of Brahmastra. While promoting the Ayan Mukerji directorial, Alia wrote, “it’s a blessing to be on this journey & these magical boys just make everything.” In the PS (Post Script) section, the 27-year-old actor wrote, “this is jussssttt the beginning.”

Ranbir will also be seen in upcoming Bollywood movie Shamshera, which is scheduled to hit the big screens on June 25. The Karan Malhotra film is an action drama co-starring Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor, and is produced by Yash Raj Films.

