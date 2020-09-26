Rana, Sai Pallavi-starrer â€˜Virata Parvam: 1920â€™ to resume shooting in November

This film also marks Nandita Dasâ€™s comeback into the Telugu film industry.

Virata Parvam: 1992, the Telugu film starring Rana Daggubati and Sai Pallavi, has been in the making for more than a year. Only 50% of the film has been completed; however, plans have been made to resume shooting in November. The film has Rana Daggubati playing a cop while Sai Pallavi will be seen as a Naxalite in love with him. It is directed by Venu Udugula of Needi Naadi Oke Katha fame. Nandita Das will also make her comeback into the Telugu film industry with this project.



The ongoing coronavirus outbreak has delayed the shooting of the film, which impacted its summer release. Recently there were reports that it may release on an OTT platform soon. However, these reports were refuted by the makers of Virata Parvam: 1992, saying it will only release in theatres.



The film also stars Priyamani, Easwari Rao and Zareena Wahab in supporting roles. Virata Parvam: 1992 is bankrolled by Ranaâ€™s father Suresh Babu Daggubati, in association with Sudhakar Cherukuri. Suresh Bobbili has been roped in to compose music for this flick. Hollywood stunt director Stefan Richter will be choreographing the action sequences. European filmmaker Dani Sanchez-Lopez will be cranking the camera.



In August, Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj were married in a close-knit ceremony at Ramanaidu Studios in Hyderabad. The ceremony took place with less than 50 people in attendance, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Bahubali star has the trilingual Aranya/ Kadan/ Haathi Mere Saathi in his kitty. This Prabhu Solomon directorial is being made in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi respectively. Rana Daggubati will be seen in all three versions of the film along with Zoya Hussain and Kalki Koechlin. Vishnu Vishal will be a part of the Tamil and Telugu versions; Pulkit Samrat of Fukrey fame will be seen in the Hindi version. Rana is reportedly playing a mahout in the film.



This trilingual project is bankrolled by Inder Singh Bariya, Omshankar Bhagat, Ajay Rai and Sushil Tirwadkar under the banner Trinity Pictures. Shantanu Moitra is the music composer for this film and sound designing will be done by Oscar-winner Resul Pookutty.



Reports earlier this year revealed that Rana has been roped in to play the titular role in the historical film Hiranyakashyap, directed by Gunasekhar. The story is based on the Asura king of the same name. Grand sets were erected at the Ramanaidu Cine Village in Hyderabad for this movie.

