Rana, Sai Pallavi shoot in Kerala forest for 'Viraata Parvam'

The film is touted to be a romance with Rana playing a cop and Sai Pallavi a naxalite.

Flix Tollywood

Reports that Rana Daggubati is getting ready to join the sets of Virata Parvam has been confirmed with the actor joining the shooting spot in Kerala. Sources in the know say that Rana and Sai Pallavi are currently camping in a forest in Kerala where the shooting is happening. The team is planning on shooting some very important scenes in this forest, we hear.

Touted to be a romance film with a heavy dose of action and politics, reports have surfaced that the filmmakers have roped in the Hollywood stunt director Stefan Richter to choreograph the action sequences. The film is directed by Venu Udugula of Naadi Needi Oke Kadha fame. Tabu, Priyamani, Eswari Rao and Zareena Wahab have been roped in to play the supporting roles in it. The technical crew of Virata Parvam will include Dani Sanchez-Lopez to crank the camera.

The film has Rana Daggubati playing a cop while Sai Pallavi will be seen as a naxalite in love with the cop. According to the buzz doing rounds, Rana will be sporting a lean look as the story demands, say sources.

Besides this film, Rana has the trilingual Haathi Mere Saathi in his kitty. This Prabhu Solomon directorial is being made in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu simultaneously. In Hindi it is titled Haathi Mere Saathi, while in Tamil it is Kaadan and in Telugu it is Aranya. Rana Daggubati will be seen in all three versions of the film along with Zoya Hussein and Kalki Koechlin while Vishnu Vishal will be a part of the star cast in the Tamil and Telugu versions and Pulkit Samrat of Fukrey-fame will be seen in the Hindi version. The star is reportedly playing a mahout in the film.

Haathi Mere Saathi is bankrolled by Inder Singh Bariya, Omshankar Bhagat, Ajay Rai and Sushil Tirwadkar under the banner Trinity Pictures. Shantanu Moitra is the music composer for this film and sound designing is done by the Oscar winning sound engineer, Resul Pookutty.