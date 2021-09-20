Rana Daggubati's first look video for Bheemla Nayak released

Flix Tollywood

The makers of Bheemla Nayak have released a first look video of actor Rana Daggubati's role as Daniel Shekar from his upcoming movie. Bheemla Nayak is a multi-starrer film with Pawan Kalyan, Rana Daggubati and Nitya Menon playing lead roles.

Tweeting the first look video, Rana Daggubaati posted, "BlitzofDanielShekar Say hello to Daniel Shekar." Within a couple of hours of the release of the video, it has gained more than one million views. With the release of this video, the movie title, #BheemlaNayak has also started trending on Twitter.

In the first look video, Rana Daggubati was shown as an egoistic fierce youngman wearing a black kurta and a lungi, delivering power-packed dialogue. Earlier, the first look video of Pawan Kalyan's character as Bheemla Nayak was also released by the makers on August 15. The video has gained more than 21 million views on YouTube so far

The movie is being directed by Saagar K Chandra, and Trivirkam Srinivas is also on the board guiding the team and the script. Meanwhile, Ravi K Chandran is handling the camera and S Thaman has composed the music for the film. The movie is being produced by Nagavamsi on behalf of Sitara Entertainments.

Bheemla Nayak is the remake of the Malayalam hit movie, Ayyappanum Koshiyum, which starred Biju Menon and Prithviraj Sukumaran in lead roles. In the Telugu version, while Pawan Kalyan is reprising the role of a police officer, which was played by Biju Menon and Rana Daggubati is playing the role of landlord, which was played by Prithviraj Sukumaran in the Malayalam version.

The movie makers have officially announced that it is all set for the release on January 12, 2022.

Rana Daggubaati is also awaiting the release of another film, Virata Parvam, starring Sai Pallavi as the female lead.

Watch Rana Daggubati's look from Bheemla Nayak here: