Rana Daggubatiâ€™s next is a supernatural action adventure

The star will be collaborating with director Milind Rau of â€˜Gruhamâ€™ fame for this yet to be titled film.

Flix Tollywood

Rana Daggubatiâ€™s next film in the pipeline is a supernatural action adventure. Reports from Tollywood confirm that the star will be collaborating with director Milind Rau of Gruham fame for this yet to be titled film. The film will be bankrolled by Ranaâ€™s home banner Suresh Productions in association with Gopi Achanta. With Rana giving his consent to star in the film, the director is currently busy assembling the cast and crew. The highlights of this film will be the use of the latest VFX techniques and some gravity-defying stunts.

Rana currently has Virata Parvam: 1992 and Aranya in his kitty. Virata Parvam, which stars Sai Pallavi as the female lead, is touted to be a romance with a heavy dose of action and politics. The filmmakers have roped in Hollywood stunt director Stefan Richter to choreograph the action sequences. The film is directed by Venu Udugula of Naadi Needi Oke Kadha fame. Tabu, Priyamani, Eswari Rao and Zareena Wahab have been roped in to play supporting roles. The technical crew of Virata Parvam include Dani Sanchez-Lopez to crank the camera.

Sources in the know say that Rana Daggubati will be seen playing a cop in the film with Sai Pallavi as a Naxalite in love with him. According to the buzz doing rounds, Rana will be sporting a lean look as the story demands.

Besides this film, Rana has the trilingual Aranya / Kaadan / Haathi Mere Saathi in his kitty. This Prabhu Solomon directorial is being made in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu simultaneously. In Hindi, it is titled Haathi Mere Saathi while in Tamil it is Kaadan and in Telugu it is Aranya. Rana will be seen in all three versions of the film along with Zoya Hussein and Kalki Koechlin. Vishnu Vishal will be a part of the star cast in the Tamil and Telugu versions and Pulkit Samrat of Fukrey fame will be seen in the Hindi version. The star reportedly plays a mahout in the film.

This trilingual is bankrolled by Inder Singh Bariya, Omshankar Bhagat, Ajay Rai and Sushil Tirwadkar under the banner Trinity Pictures. Shantanu Moitra is the music composer for this film and sound designing is by Oscar-winning sound engineer Resul Pookutty.

There is a buzz that Rana has been roped in to play Hiranyakashyap in the mythological film Hiranya Kashyap. Reports earlier this year revealed that he will be joining the sets of the film, which will be directed by Gunasekar. The prep work is on and grand sets were erected at the Rama Naidu Cine Village in Hyderabad for this film, which is based on the Asura king Hiranyakashyap. About Rs 40 crore have been earmarked for this particular set alone, which will reportedly be the costliest ever in the Telugu film industry, even beating the magnum opus Baahubali.

The shooting of this film was planned to commence in summer this year but had to be postponed due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

(Content provided by Digital Native)