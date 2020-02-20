Rana Daggubati’s ‘Aranya’ was shot across two countries

The film is being released in Tamil as ‘Kaadan’.

Flix Tollywood

From what we got to see of Rana Daggubati in Haathi Meri Saathi, we can tell that the star has undergone a lot of physical changes to get into the skin of the character he plays. A lot of efforts have gone into this film which will be released in three languages - Haathi Meri Saathi in Hindi, Aranya in Telugu and Kaadan in Tamil.

Reports are that this trilingual has been shot extensively in two countries and four forests located in Kerala, Mahabaleshwar, Mumbai and Thailand. The film was shot over a period of 250 days with 145 cast and crew members involved in the making.

Besides Rana Daggubati, it also stars Zoya Hussain, Kalki Koechlin, Vishnu Vishal and Pulkit Samrat in the lead roles. Rana Daggubati will be seen in all three versions of the film along with Zoya Hussein and Kalki Koechlin while Vishnu Vishal will be a part of the star cast in the Tamil and Telugu versions and Pulkit Samrat of Fukrey fame will be seen in the Hindi version. Rana is reportedly playing a mahout in the film. This film will mark Vishnu Vishal's Telugu debut.

Shantanu Moitra is the music composer for this film and sound designing is done by the Oscar-winning sound engineer, Resul Pookutty. Haathi Mere Saathi is directed by Prabhu Solomon and bankrolled by Inder Singh Bariya, Omshankar Bhagat, Ajay Rai and Sushil Tirwadkar under the banner Trinity Pictures.

The teaser of the film released and garnered the attention of the movie buffs with the number of views crossing 7 million. In it, we can see Rana introducing himself as Bandev, the guard for the wildlife, and a herd of 16 elephants who will play an integral part in the film particularly elephant Unnikrishnan. The film is scheduled to hit the marquee on April 2.