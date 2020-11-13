Rana Daggubati to be on talk show with WWE legend ‘The Undertaker’

The show will be telecast on a sports channel to celebrate three decades of WWE.

Flix Entertainment

Rana Daggubati will be on a talk show with the WWE (World Wresting Entertainment) legend 'The Undertaker'. The show will be telecast on a sports channel to celebrate three decades of WWE. On his show with 'The Undertaker', Rana had said, “I have been a fan of WWE and have been following the journey of The Undertaker since childhood.”

Rana Daggubati recently ventured into content creation. The actor will launch his digital platform South Bay on November 15. It is a YouTube channel that is expected to host varied content including music, unscripted celebrity content and animation.

Rana Daggubati is currently awaiting the release of Haathi Meri Saathi / Aranya / Kadaan. Directed by Prabhu Solomon, the film will be released in three languages – Tamil, Telugu and Hindi. It is titled Kaadan in Tamil and Aranya in Telugu. Besides Rana Daggubati, it also has Zoya Hussain, Kalki Koechlin, Vishnu Vishal and Pulkit Samrat in the lead roles. Rana Daggubati will be seen in all three versions of the film along with Zoya Hussein and Kalki Koechlin, while Vishnu Vishal will be a part of the star cast in the Tamil and Telugu versions and Pulkit Samrat of Fukrey-fame will be seen in the Hindi version. Rana is reportedly playing a mahout in the film.

Haathi Mere Saathi is bankrolled by Inder Singh Bariya, Omshankar Bhagat, Ajay Rai and Sushil Tirwadkar under the banner Trinity Pictures. The technical crew of this film includes Shantanu Moitra for music, AR Ashok Kumar for cinematography and Bhuvan Sreenivasan for editing.The film was scheduled to have a nationwide release on April 2, 2020. Later, it was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, and it will now hit the screens on Makar Sankranti in January next year in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu."Be a part of this thrilling battle with 'Haathi Mere Saathi', releasing in theatres on Makar Sankranti 2021," the makers said in a statement.

Rana also has Virata Parvam in the making. Sai Pallavi plays the female lead in this film. According to reports, it will be a romance film, but will also have a lot of action and politics included to make the narration interesting. The film is directed by Venu Udugula of Naadi Needi Oke Kadha fame. Virata Parvam is bankrolled by Rana’s father Suresh Babu Daggubati in association with Sudhakar Cherukuri. Suresh Bobbili has been roped in to compose music for this flick.

Further, veteran filmmaker K Madhu had announced several months ago that he will be making a film on the lives of Travancore’s legendary kings, Marthanda Varma and Karthika Varma in two parts. At that time, it was disclosed that Rana Daggubati will be starring in the first part, Anizham Thirunal Marthanda Varma – The King of Travancore. Confirming this, Rana had said that this project, being historical, requires extensive research. Robin Thirumala is scripting the film. The technical crew of this film includes sound engineer Resul Pookutty with Peter Hein roped in for choreographing the stunts and art director Manu Jagath of Baahubali fame to erect the sets.

