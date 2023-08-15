Rana Daggubati apologises for remarks on Sonam Kapoor at King of Kotha event

In a short statement, the Baahubali actor said, “I am genuinely troubled by the negativity that has been aimed at Sonam due to my comments…”

news Controversy

Actor Rana Daggubati has issued an apology after controversy spiraled over his comments on Bollywood star Sonam Kapoor. In a short statement, the Baahubali actor said, “I am genuinely troubled by the negativity that has been aimed at Sonam due to my comments, which are totally untrue and were meant entirely in a light-hearted manner. As friends, we often exchange playful banter, and I deeply regret that my words have been misinterpreted.”

The actor was responding to the uproar over his comments at the promotional event of the upcoming Dulquer Salmaan film King of Kotha. “I take this opportunity to express my heartfelt apologies to Sonam and Dulquer, both of whom I hold in great esteem. I hope this clarification puts an end to any speculation and misunderstanding. Thank you for your understanding,” he added in his apology note.

Rana made the said comments when he took the stage as a guest for the pre-release event of King of Kotha. He recalled his visit to the sets of a Hindi film Dulquer was shooting a few years ago and said, “I feel excited about the trailer of this movie [King of Kotha], primarily because Dulquar Salman is working in an action film. He was my junior in film school. I however have to state that he is a very good guy. The producers of a Hindi movie he's working on are friends of mine. I won't mention the movie but I visited the sets. The heroine was on her phone, busy speaking to her husband who is apparently shopping for her in London. After that, she started speaking to me, then went on to forget her lines.”

Rana further added during the event, “I felt angry, but the whole time Dulquar was waiting calmly: took as many shots as was necessary, put up with her pranks. Even when she left with four cars, Dulquar left in a tiny Innova car. I scolded the producers that day and left. So today, when I see him in an action movie, no one is as excited as I am. So I really wish you all great success. All the best.”

After these statements went viral, fans were quick to conclude that Rana was referring to Sonam Kapoor as she had starred in The Zoya Factor along with Dulquer. Rana then took to social media to clarify that he made the statement in jest, and issued an apology to Sonam and Dulquer.