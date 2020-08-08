Rana Daggubati all set for wedding with Miheeka, posts photo

Ahead of his wedding, actor Rana posted a photo on his social media with the caption, “Ready!”

Actor Rana Daggubati is all set to marry Miheeka Bajaj on Saturday. The groom even posted a photo on social media, looking dapper in a cream coloured kurta and pancha, with his father and father's brother flanking his sides. Rana is also seen sporting shades, a vibrant smile, and making a victory sign with his hand.

His father, Dagubatti Suresh Babu, stood mirroring Rana’s expression with his elbow on his son’s arm on the left. Suresh wore an orange kurta and lalchi pyjama. On Rana’s right stood Suresh's brother, Tollywood actor Daggubati Venkatesh, sporting shades and pointing to his soon-to-be-married nephew with a wide smile and sunglasses on his eyes. He wore a white kurta and pancha.

The trio stood in front of a doorway decorated with pink, red and white flowers. The wedding will take place at Ramanaidu Studios in Jubilee Hills.

Miheeka and Rana announced their engagement on May 12, with Rana taking to social media with a photo of the two and the caption “She said yes!” The duo have been keeping their pre-wedding preparations low key since then, also in the light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The ceremony that will take place today will also have selected guests – under 50 in number – and all of them have been tested for COVD-19.

Rana’s father and film producer Daggubati Suresh Babu had told TNM earlier, “All the people who are coming from our family and their family have gone through COVID tests. So far, by god’s grace, everyone is negative. Even the chefs, cooks, and servers are also being tested, and they are quarantined and staying in the guest house.”

The other pre-wedding functions like ‘Pelli Koduku’ function (a ceremony where rituals are performed by the family to prepare the groom for the wedding ceremony), Satyanarayana puja, haldi and mehndi ceremonies were also kept low-key and took place at Rana and Miheeka’s houses.

Miheeka, who runs an event management and décor company called Dew Drop Design Studio, had her haldi ceremony on August 6, where she was wearing a yellow and green lehenga and jewelry made of seashells. Earlier in June too, she had shared photos from the pre-wedding festivities, where she wore a pink lehenga with an intricately embroidered mask to match.