Rana clarifies 'Anizham Thirunal Marthanda Varma' not shelved

Rana is currently busy with Venu Udugula's 'Virata Parvam'.

Veteran filmmaker K Madhu had announced several months ago that he will be making a film on the lives of Travancore’s legendary kings, Marthanda Varma and Karthika Varma, in two parts. At that time it was disclosed that Rana Daggubati will be starring in the first part, Anizham Thirunal Marthanda Varma – The King of Travancore. But for many months now there have been no updates.



According to Cinema Express, actor Rana cleared rumors that this project has been put on hold. The actor, who was in Kerala recently to promote his new Tamil film, said at an event that the groundwork is on. The project, being a historical one, requires extensive research which is the reason for the delay, he had said. Robin Thirumala is scripting the film. The technical crew of this film includes sound engineer Resul Pookutty with Peter Hein roped in for choreographing the stunts and art director Manu Jagath of Baahubali fame to erect the sets.



Meanwhile, Rana is busy with Virata Parvam. The shooting of this film is currently in progress. According to reports, it will be a romance film, but will also have a lot of action and politics included to make the narration interesting. The film is directed by Venu Udugula of Naadi Needi Oke Kadha fame. Virata Parvam is bankrolled by Rana’s father Suresh Babu Daggubati in association with Sudhakar Cherukuri. Suresh Bobbili has been roped in to compose music for this flick.



Rana Daggubati is also busy promoting Haathi Meri Saathi. Directed by Prabhu Solomon, the film will be released in three languages – Tamil, Telugu and Hindi. It is titled Kaadan in Tamil and Aranya in Telugu. Besides Rana Daggubati, it also has Zoya Hussain, Kalki Koechlin, Vishnu Vishal and Pulkit Samrat in the lead roles. Haathi Mere Saathi is bankrolled by Inder Singh Bariya, Omshankar Bhagat, Ajay Rai and Sushil Tirwadkar under the banner Trinity Pictures.

