Ramya Krishnan to play Vijay Deverakonda's mother in 'Fighter'

Tollywood

The movie is produced by Puri Jagannadh.

Basking in the success of her recent web-series "Queen" which is a loosely based biopic of former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu Jayalalithaa, Ramya Krishnan has been signed up to play Vijay Deverakonda’s mother in the upcoming film Fighter.

Reports are that director Puri Jagannadh signed her up after working with her in Romantic, in which she has a pivotal role. Romantic, which is bankrolled by Puri Jagannadh and Charmme under their Puri Connects banner, is Akash Puri’s second film. It is directed by Anil Paduri and has been written by Puri Akash’s father Puri Jagannadh. The film’s star cast also includes Mandira Bedi and Divyadarshini aka DD in pivotal roles. It may be noted here that though Mandira has acted in several Hindi films, Romantic will be her second Telugu flick. Her first Tollywood film was the Prabhas starrer Saaho.

Coming back to Fighter, we hear that it will be made in Telugu and Hindi with ace director and producer Karan Johar producing the Hindi version while Puri Jagannnadh will be producing the Telugu version. Boney Kapoor and Sri Devi’s daughter Jahnvi Kapoor has been roped in to play the female lead in this sports drama. The groundwork for this project is on and the shooting will commence in January, say sources.

There is a buzz that Puri Jagannadh is keen on roping in the legendary boxing champion Mike Tyson for a role in the film. The makers of Fighter will be approaching the legendary boxer and it needs to be seen if he will be accepting the offer. Apparently, the lead star idolizes the boxing legend following which it was decided to bring him on-board. However, it needs to be seen if Mike Tyson would agree to join the star cast.

The shooting of Fighter will commence during Sankaranthi festival and the preparations for it are currently on.

(Content provided by Digital Native)