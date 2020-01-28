Ramya Krishnan to play Tabu's role in 'Andhadhun' Tamil remake?

The filmmakers were keen on having Ramya on board the remake and managed to get her dates, according to sources.

A few days ago, there was news that Bollywood blockbuster Andhadhun will be remade in Tamil. Noted actor and filmmaker Thiagarajan has bagged the remake rights and will be producing the film under his banner with Mohan Raja, the king of remakes, as the director. Mohan Raja a.k.a Jayam Raja has directed several hit remakes in Tamil so far. Thiagarajan’s son and actor Prashanth will be reportedly reprising Ayushmann Khurrana’s role in the remake and is preparing himself well for the role.

If industry grapevine is anything to go by, Ramya Krishnan, basking in the success of her recent web-series Queen, has been approached to play Tabu’s role from the original. It is a very pivotal role in the film and the filmmakers were keen on having Ramya for it and managed to get her dates. The script of this remake is currently being worked on and the director will then finalise the rest of the stars to be cast, say sources.

Andhadhun’s story is about a pianist who gets entangled in the murder of an ex-actor, which forms its crux. Scripted by Sriram Raghavan, Arijit Biswas, Pooja Ladha Surti, Yogesh Chandekar and Hemanth Rao, the film has been directed by Sriram Raghavan. The technical crew of the film included editor Surti, cinematographer KU Mohanan, music directors Amit Trivedi, Raftaar and Girish Nakod and lyricist Jaideep Sahni.

The film was bankrolled by Viacom 18 Motion Pictures and Matchbox Pictures on a budget of Rs 32 crores and went on to collect Rs 111 crores at the box office. Andhadhun was not only a commercial success but also won critical acclaim from the people in the trade. This Bollywood flick starred Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead role, with Tabu and Radhika Apte as the female leads.

