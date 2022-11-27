Ramp for persons with disability to open at Chennai’s Marina Beach on Nov 27

The permanent pathway will be inaugurated by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Sunday, November 27.

A permanent pathway for persons with disability and senior citizens at Chennai’s Marina beach will be inaugurated by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Sunday, November 27. Work on the the ramp, which is 263 meters long and 3 metres wide, started in June and Rs 1.14 crore was spent on it, according to a report in The New Indian Express.

While temporary ramps were in place since 2016, activists have been demanding a permanent structure for many years. Talks were ongoing since 1998, to establish a permanent structure for the benefit of persons with disabilities (PwD). While the ramp was initially planned to be set up near the Gandhi statue, it was moved to facilitate Metro Rail work in the area, the report adds.

The corporation was planning to use geosynthetic material initially as it would not be damaged by the rains. However, the plan was changed as the activists said wooden ramps are easier for the PwDs.

According to the Greater Chennai Corporation, the structure has been built with babool, red maranthi and Brazilian wood. Handrails have been placed throughout the pathway for the convenience of the public enabling aged people to hold on for support. Further, openings have been provided at every 10m to allow people to enter/exit the ramp as per their convenience. The viewing point is almost at 10m distance from the sea.

“This initiative empowers a whole community to gain access to the scenic view of the beach and enjoy the breeze from a safe and comfortable location,” the Chennai Corporation said in a statement.