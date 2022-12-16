Rameshwaram Cafe in Bengaluru's Indiranagar allowed to reopen, BBMP levies fine

Residents complained that the cafe was littering the area and its customers blocked the footpath and roads.

news Bengaluru News

Rameshwaram Cafe, located at 12th Main Road in Bengaluru’s Indiranagar was temporarily shut by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) after receiving regular complaints from residents regarding the restaurant. The BBMP issued a closure notice following the complaints and the restaurant has been shut since December 13. However, BBMP and the restaurant confirmed to TNM that it would reopen on December 17, as a fine had been levied for using single-use plastics.

Residents in Indira Nagar had accused the restaurant of making the area noisy and turning a blind eye towards reckless parking by customers who also dumped used disposable plates on the streets. the footpath and then eventually the road. The footpath would be blocked as customers would stand on the footpath and eat since there is barely any space inside the restaurant to sit. They also said that the cafe was fined multiple times by officials and yet there was no improvement in managing their customers.

Dr Shive Gowda, Medical Officer of Health (MoH), BBMP, said that the notice for closure was given was due to the restaurant using single use plastic which is banned in the city. “However, the restaurant has written to us saying they will comply with all the rules and regulations. If higher authorities accept this then the restaurant will be able to run operations once again,” he further added. Later, he confirmed that a fine has been levied on the restaurant, and they will be allowed to reopen.

“The reason given behind the closure is a very flimsy one. BBMP also says that since the place is hygienic it can reopen again,” says Deepa Nair, secretary, Residents Welfare Association, HAL 2nd Stage.

TNM reached out to the owners of the cafe who alleged that the closure came due to a business rivalry. “We have employed four cleaners and four security guards to manage littering and traffic and done our best to manage the situation. We have ensured that the area remains clean and the residents aren’t troubled,” said Divya Raghavendra Rao, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Rameshwaram Cafe.