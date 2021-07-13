Ramesh Varma to direct crime thriller ‘Rakshasudu 2’

‘Rakshasudu 2’ is the sequel to the 2019 movie ‘Rakshasudu’, which was the Telugu remake of the hit Tamil movie ‘Ratsasan’.

Flix Tollywood

Director Ramesh Varma unveiled the title poster of his upcoming movie Rakshasudu 2 on Tuesday, July 13. The Telugu movie is the sequel of the hit crime thriller Rakshasudu, which released in 2019 and was also directed by Ramesh Varma. Featuring a bloodstained butcher’s knife with the silhouette of a man carrying a white body bag in one hand and an axe in the other, the poster sets the tone for a riveting crime thriller.

Rakshasudu 2 comes with the tagline ‘Hold your breath’. The film is likely to go on the floors shortly. The makers revealed that a big star has been roped in to play the lead role in the movie. However, details about the cast and crew are yet to be revealed. Promising that the movie is going to be more thrilling than its prequel, Ramesh Varma wrote, “Hold your breath.. Going to be More Thrilling #Rakshasudu2 is On!! (sic).”

Rakshasudu is produced by Satyanarayana Koneru under the banners of A Studios LLP and Havish Production. It has music by award-winning composer Ghibran, while Venkat C Dileep is on board as the Director of Photography. Apart from directing the movie, Ramesh is also taking care of the story and screenplay. Rakshasudu 2 has dialogues by Sagar and Srikanth Vissa.

Rakshasudu was the Telugu remake of the popular 2018 Kollywood thriller Ratsasan. It starred Bellamkonda Sreenivas and Anupama Parameswaran in the lead roles, while the Tamil version featured Vishnu Vishal and Amala Paul in the lead. The others in the cast of Ratsasan included Saravanan, Abhirami, Rajeev Kanakala, Vinodhini, Suzane George and Kavi Prakash among others.

Ramesh Varma is also helming actor Ravi Teja’s upcoming movie Khiladi. Touted to be an action entertainer, the movie is bankrolled jointly by Pen Movies and A Studios LLP. The movie features Arjun Sarja, Unni Mukundan, Nikitin Dheer, Sachin Khedekar, Thakur Anoop Singh, Murali Sharma, Vennela Kishore, Anasuya Bharadwaj and Keshav Deepak in prominent roles.