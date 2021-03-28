Ramesh Jarkiholi’s supporters pelt stones at DK Shivakumar’s car, wave black flags

Ramesh Jarkiholi has alleged that it was DKS who hatched a political conspiracy and ‘framed’ him in the sex scandal.

news Politics

On Sunday, KPCC president DK Shivakumar’s car was greeted with stones and black flags as protests against him grew in Belagavi. After former Karnataka minister Ramesh Jarkiholi alleged that DK Shivakumar is a ‘criminal-minded’ politician and he would “pay the price” for ‘framing’ him in the sex-for-job scandal, his supporters began protests which escalated when DKS arrived at Belagavi. DKS’ aides confirmed that he and his support staff were not injured.

DK Shivakumar was travelling to campaign in the Jarkiholi stronghold of Belagavi, for the impending byelections there along with senior party colleagues including former ministers Ramalinga Reddy and MB Patil. While Bengaluru police have finally booked Jarkiholi on Friday based on the woman’s written complaint, Ramesh has claimed no wrongdoing and termed the scandal a political conspiracy hatched by Shivakumar. Jarkiholi had said that he will file a complaint against DKS.

It may be recalled that Jarkiholi had resigned as a minister on March 3 after videos of him engaging in sexual acts with a woman was aired by regional TV channels.

In this current context, Jarkiholi alleged, "I have gathered as many as 11 pieces of evidence and I will soon hand over these to the Special Investigation Team (SIT) that is probing the case," he said. "I will take him to court for sure," he added and vowed that he would neither forgive him nor allow him to forget what he has done to him.

Claiming innocence, he further said, “"Neither my family nor I have ever cheated any woman. If anyone proves that I have cheated any woman, I will hang myself. Let the police kick and drag me to the police station, if I am proved guilty even in the slightest."

When quizzed about his role by reporters, DKS claimed that he had no role in this sandal. He said, “Will you become a murderer just because I accuse you?” suggesting that he welcomes a probe.

This is however not the first time that two influential leaders of the state are locking horns. Jarkiholi and Shivakumar had been against each other for a long time.

The rivalry escalated with the fall of the Congress-JD(S) coalition government headed by HD Kumaraswamy as Jarkiholi spearheaded the rebellion of 17 MLAs who resigned and paved the way for the BJP to come in power.

He joined BJP with one condition that he be given the water resources portfolio that Shivakumar held and his office that allotted in Vidhana Soudha to prove a point.

(IANS inputs)