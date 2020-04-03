Ramesh Aravind uses lockdown as an opportunity to learn

The actor has revealed that he is getting to know about financial accounting and tally.

Flix Sandalwood

The lockdown has forced celebrities to stay indoors as all the shooting activities have come to a standstill. Fans are indeed interested to know how their stars are spending time and recently Ramesh Aravind has revealed that he is getting to know about financial accounting and tally.

The filmmaker and actor have said that he always wanted to learn about this but being a science student he was unable to get a hang of it. Added to this, his busy schedule forbade him from learning the subject in-depth. But being a producer, Ramesh Aravind felt that he should know about financial accounting and this lockdown is helping him learn.

The actor has said in an interview, "But now that I am also a producer, and I have the time, I have downloaded a free version of Tally software, and am trying my hands on it.”

Ramesh Aravind currently has the Kannada movie Bhairadevi in his kitty in which he plays the lead role. Radhika Kumaraswamy plays the female lead in it. With both Ramesh Aravind, as well as Radhika Kumaraswamy, being well-known names in the Tamil and Telugu film circuits as well, Bhairadevi will be made in Kannada, Tamil and Telugu languages, say sources.

Apart from Ramesh Aravind and Radhika, the film will also feature Anu Prabhakar and Skanda Ashok in the star cast. Sources close to the film unit say that Bhairadevi will be a thriller but a complete family entertainer. The film is helmed by director Srijai of RX Soori fame which had Duniya Vijay in the lead.

Ramesh Aravind is also busy with the post-production of his upcoming directorial Butterfly, which has Parul Yadav in the lead. Incidentally, the film is the remake of the Hindi blockbuster Queen, which was directed by Vikas Bhal and starred Kangna Ranaut in the lead role. He is also directing the Tamil version of the film titled Paris Paris with Kajal Agarwal in the lead.

(Content provided by Digital Native)