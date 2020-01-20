Ramesh Aravind’s ‘Shivaji Suratkal’ release date out

Veteran actor and filmmaker Ramesh Aravind’s 101st film, Shivaji Suratkal – The Case of Ranagiri Rahasya, will hit the marquee on February 21 to coincide with the Shivaratri festival. Ramesh Aravind will be seen playing a police officer in this flick and will be appearing in two different get-ups, we hear.

Directed by Akash Shrivatsa, the film has Radhika Narayan playing the female lead. While it was announced that Ramesh Aravind will be playing the titular role of Shivaji, a police officer and detective, Radhika will be seen as his wife and an advocate in the films.

One of the song sequences in the film featuring the lead pair was shot in Mysuru at various famous locations like the Palace, the Chamundeshwari Temple, and KR Circle, we hear. Judah Sandhy has composed the music for this song with Jayant Kaikini penning the lyrics.

On shooting this song, director Akash Shrivatsa said in an interview to Cinema Express much earlier, “At first, people wouldn’t know what was happening. Only after Ramesh Aravind made an appearance in a police uniform did they realise that it is a film shoot. But then, a retake would be near impossible because the crowd would be really hard to control. They would be too busy taking selfies with him.”

Aarohi Narayan and Raghavendra Govinda have been included in the star cast for supporting roles. Abhijith has penned the story in association with the director while the camerawork is handled by Guruprasad MG. The film is bankrolled under the banner Anjanadri Cine Creations.

The shooting of this film has been completed and it is currently in the post-production mode. With Ramesh Aravind being a well-known actor among the Tamil and Telugu film viewers, plans are on to release the film in both these languages as well.

