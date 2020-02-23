Ramesh Aravind on his role as detective in ‘Shivaji Surathkal’

While Ramesh plays the title role of Shivaji, a police officer and detective, Radhika is seen as his wife and an advocate.

Flix Sandalwood

Veteran actor and filmmaker Ramesh Aravind’s upcoming film release is Shivaji Surathkal, in which he plays the lead role. Interestingly, this is the first time the actor will be seen as a detective in a career spanning over three decades.

Speaking about his role and what made him take it up, Ramesh Aravind said in an interview to the New Indian Express, “I did try working on the thriller genre in one of my previous films Accident. But it’s the first time I’m playing a detective on… Unlike other genres, death becomes an emotional moment, but in a thriller, it’s a puzzle, and another way to look at the end. In such films, the audience is not bothered about the feelings, but are more focused on who the culprit is, which makes it an interesting way to approach the film. If you don’t immerse yourself in Shivaji Surathkal, the climax won’t make sense.” The actor added that Shivaji Surathkal will be the desi version of Sherlock Holmes.

In Shivaji Surathkal – The Case of Ranagiri Rahasya, Ramesh Aravind and Radhika play the lead pair. While Ramesh will be playing the title role of Shivaji, a police officer and detective, Radhika will be seen as his wife and an advocate.

Bankrolled under the banner Anjanadri Cine Creations, the film’s story is penned by Abhijith in association with the director. Aarohi Narayan and Raghavendra Govinda have been included in the star cast for supporting roles. Music for the film is scored by Judah Sandhy with the camerawork handled by Guruprasad MG. Shivaji Surathkal hit the marquee on February 21 on the occasion of Maha Shivaratri.

Ramesh also awaits the release of his directorial, remake of the Bollywood blockbuster Queen in Tamil and Kannada. While Parul Yadav is reprising Kangana Ranaut’s role in the Kannada remake, it is Kajal Agarwal in the Tamil remake.

(Content provided by Digital Native)