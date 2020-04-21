Ramesh Aravind confident that film industry will bounce back

The actor said that the film industry has faced several crises in the past and come out of it successfully, and it is bound to happen this time too.

The lockdown due to the coronavirus scare is taking its toll on all industries worldwide and the film industry in south India is no exception. While there are various speculations about the film industry bouncing back to normal, filmmaker and actor Ramesh Aravind believes that it will happen in no time as soon as the lockdown is lifted.

In an interview with the Times of India, Ramesh Aravind said that the film industry has faced several crises in the past and come out of it successfully, and it is bound to happen this time too. He strongly believes that film buffs will throng the theatres after the lockdown.

Ramesh Aravind was quoted as saying, “If you have been stuck in a house with small screen (television) for three months, you would love to see a big screen experience, if the stuff is good, of course. People will be back in theatres watching films.”

Ramesh currently has Bhairadevi in his kitty. The film is helmed by director Srijai of RX Soori fame which had Duniya Vijay in the lead. Apart from Ramesh Aravind and Radhika, the film will also feature Anu Prabhakar and Skanda Ashok in the star cast. Sources close to the film unit say that Bhairadevi will be a thriller but a complete family entertainer.

Also, the Ramesh Aravind starrer 100 has been wrapped up and given a UA certificate by the censor board. However, the film’s release has been stalled due to the lockdown and the date will be decided once the lockdown is lifted. It may be noted here that 100 is the remake of the Tamil thriller Thiruttu Payale 2.

Ramesh Aravind, who is also directing the film, plays a police officer and Rachita Ram will be seen as his sister. Ravi Basrur is scoring the music for this thriller with Sathya Hegde cranking the camera.

