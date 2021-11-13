Rama Prabha to Gangavva: The versatile women comedians of Telugu cinema

These women comedians might play the supporting role of a friend, mother, or even neighbour in Telugu movies starring big names, but their contribution is no less.

The Telugu film industry is known for its larger-than-life films and a plethora of famous stars who have a massive fan following. But an integral part of most Tollywood films is the comedic side story and the funny elements, which serve as a welcome relief from the drama and action that make up the main plot. It is no wonder then that Telugu comedy actors like Brahmanandam, Ali, and Babu Mohan command such respect. Not to mention the several women comedians such as the iconic Surya Kantham to the more recent. These women comedians might play the supporting role of a friend, mother, or even neighbour in Telugu movies starring big names, but their contribution is no less.

Their presence on screen makes viewers smile, the witty dialogues they speak and the escapades they get up to have audiences rolling with laughter.

Hereâ€™s a list of funny and talented women comedians who have added memorable moments to many Telugu movies.

Suryakantham

Suryakantham had a career spanning five decades in the Telugu film industry. The versatile actor, who passed away in 1994, played mother, mother-in-law, and even grandmother to generations of Telugu stars from the 1940s onwards. She was best known for the meaty negative roles she played with a hint of comedy and loaded with sarcasm. The actor, who was often paired with veteran actor Relangi in many movies, played the titular role in the Telugu film, Gundamma Katha. The film also starred Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao, Akkineni Nageswara Rao, Savitri, and Jamuna, among others. Her other notable movies include Penki Pellam, Pelli Chesi Choodu, Thodi Kodallu, Aastiparulu, and Tikka Sankarayya. She is also the reciepient of Mahanati Savitri Memorial Award.

Rama Prabha

The beautiful Rama Prabha was most often cast as the best friend of the female lead in Telugu films during the early years of her career. The lively characters she would play during the 1960s and 1970s would tickle the funny bone of the audience. She is still appreciated for the bold roles she donned and the fitting replies she used to give to male characters on screen. Rama Prabha continued to work in Telugu films till 2018, and from playing friend or domestic worker, she went on to be cast as mother and later even grandmother. She was mostly paired opposite Rajababu and Allu Ramalingaiah in movies and several songs she was in back in the day were popular hits. Some of the films she is known for are Bomma Borusa, Badi Panthulu, and Pranam Khareedu, among others. She is also the recipient of Nandi award as Best Female Comedian.

Srilakshmi

If you watch Telugu films and hear the name Srilakshmi, then there is no doubt that the humorous â€˜Baabu Chittiâ€™ dialogue from the movie Jayammu Nischayammu Raa will immediately come to your mind. The supporting actor, who is known to play the role of mother or wife in Telugu and Tamil movies as well as television serials, is famous for her comedic timing. Srilakshmi has also acted in many movies helmed by director and scriptwriter Jandhyala and she has been the recipient of a Nandi award for Best Female Comedian. Some of her well known films include Sahanam, Chelikaadu and Mogudu Pellalu.

Kovai Sarala

Kovai Sarala is a comedy icon who has acted in many south Indian language films. Her witty dialogues and punch lines are often quoted and she has quite a fan following. She has been acting since the 1980s and donned versatile roles. In Tollywood, she is best known for the characters she played in Kshemanga Velli Laabanga Randi, Tirumala Tirupati Venkatesa, Desamuduru, and the Muni series. The actor, who has often been paired opposite comedy star Brahmanandam in Telugu films, is known for her screen presence, fast-paced dialogue, and witty comebacks. She is also the recipient of Nandi award for Best Female Comedian.

Kalpana Rai

Kalpana Rai acted in a host of Telugu movies from the 1970s to the early 2000s. She was often cast in the role of a domestic worker or a pushy relative in movies and made audiences laugh with her funny dialogues and body language. Kalpana Rai acted in Pattabhishekham, Sathruvu, Srinivasa Kalyanam, Chala Bagundi and Allari, to name a few. She has been paired with actor LB Sriram in her most recent films.

Hema

The contemporary actor has been cast in a supporting role in most Tollywood releases over the past couple of decades. She has played the cunning aunt, the kind sister, and more, but always with funny elements added. She has most often been paired opposite Brahmanandam or Shivaji Raja on screen. The actor, who won a Nandi award in the Best Female Comedian category, recently contested in the MAA elections from Prakash Rajâ€™s panel. Some of the notable movies Hema has acted in are Athadu, Malliswari, Veera, and Ammamma Gari Illu, among others.

Geeta Singh

The actor is best known for her role in the movie Kithakithalu, which came out in 2006 and highlighted the issue of body shaming. The comedy actor is most often seen playing the role of a friend of the lead characters and is known for her strong dialogue delivery. Geeta Singh has been seen in the Telugu movies, Evadi Gola Vadidi, Mondi Mogullu Penki Pellalu, and Seema Tapakai. The actor recently contested in the MAA elections and was on Manchu Vishnuâ€™s panel.

Vidyu Raman

The young actor has been seen in many recent Telugu and Tamil movies. She is known for her comedic timing and comebacks and often plays the best friend of the lead characters in movies. She made her Telugu film debut in 2012 with Yeto Vellipoyindhi Manasu. The well-known movies in which she has acted include Run Raja Run, Raju Gari Gadhi, Dhruva, Tholi Prema, and Duvvada Jagannadham. Vidyu won a Nandi Award for Best Female Comedian in Run Raja Run.

Gangavva

Last, but certainly not least, we have actor Gangavva. The YouTube star rose to fame when she took part in Bigg Boss Telugu. She gained a massive following and was much appreciated for her comedy roles in the series My Village Show. She has since appeared in various Telugu movies in fun and witty roles. She was last seen in the hit movie, Love Story, directed by Sekhar Kammula. She also acted in Raja Raja Chora, Mallesham, and iSmart Shankar, among other movies.

