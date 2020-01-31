Ram Pothineni’s next to feature three leading ladies?

According to sources, Nivetha Pethuraj, Malavika Sharma and Amritha Aiyer have been roped in to play female leads.

Flix Tollywood

The shooting of actor Ram Pothineni's next film,Red, is currently in progress. The film is directed by Kishore Tirumala and produced by Sravanthi Ravikishore under the banner Sri Sravanthi Movies.

Touted to be an action thriller, this film will have three heroines in the star cast. While it was earlier reported that Nivetha Pethuraj and Malavika Sharma had joined the star cast already, the latest to join the team is Amritha Aiyer who seen in films like Pokkiri Raja, Kaali, and Bigil.

The technical crew of this flick includes Mani Sharma for music, Sameer Reddy for cinematography and Junaid Siddiqui for editing. Red will be the official remake of the hit Tamil movie Thadam.

Thadam was an action crime thriller film that was written and directed by Magizh Thirumeni and produced by Inder Kumar under the banner Redhan – The Cinema People. The film had Arun Vijay, Tanya Hope, and Vidya Pradeep playing the main leads. The music was composed by Arun Raj, with cinematography by Gopinath and editing by N. B. Srikanth.

It may be noted here that Ram Pothineni’s last film release was iSmart Shankar, which went on to become a huge hit. The film was directed by Puri Jagannath with Ram played the title role in it opposite Nabha Natesh and Nidhi Agarwal. iSmart Shankar also had Brahmanandam, Rao Ramesh, Tanikella Bharani, Pavithra Lokesh among others in supporting roles. Mani Sharma had composed music for this flick with Raj Thota cranking the camera and Junaid Siddiqui in charge of the editing. Shaik Jonny is the art director of the movie while stunts were choreographed by Real Satheesh.

With his last outing a success, Ram Pothineni is looking forward to scoring big at the box office with Red.