Ram Guha’s books on MK Gandhi to be adapted into web series starring Pratik Gandhi

Applause Entertainment has bagged the rights rights to 'Gandhi Before India' and 'Gandhi - The Years that Changed the World'. ‘Scam 1992’ fame actor Pratik Gandhi will appear as the lead.

Production banner Applause Entertainment announced on Thursday, May 19, that the life story of Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi — based on the books by noted historian Ramachandra Guha — is set to be adapted in a multi-season drama series. Scam 1992 fame actor Pratik Gandhi will essay the role of Mahatma Gandhi in the multi-season series, which is reportedly set to be shot extensively across several Indian and international locations.

Sameer Nair-led Applause Entertainment has acquired the rights of Ramachandra Guha's books on Mahatma Gandhi — Gandhi Before India, and Gandhi - The Years that Changed the World. "From his earliest days to his actions in South Africa to the great struggle in India, the series will tell the lesser known stories of his life which played an important role in shaping young Gandhi into a Mahatma. It will also tell the stories of all his compatriots and contemporaries of the freedom movement, incredible personalities who, along with him, played an integral part in the shaping of what became free and modern India," reads the show's description.

Sameer Nair said the team is thrilled to adapt Ram Guha's iconic books for the screen. "We couldn't think of anyone more apt than the incredibly talented and versatile Pratik Gandhi to play Mahatma and bring his revolutionary teachings of peace and love to life. We feel that only a multi-season drama series with many layers would do Gandhi and all the great personalities who are part of India's proud and glorious past justice. For a global audience, this is a story about the birth of contemporary India," the producer told PTI.

Delighted to share the news that my Gandhi biographies shall be adapted by Applause Entertainment for a multi-series biopic on the man, his times, his contemporaries, and his legacy. https://t.co/9BGR1XlYF4 May 19, 2022

Applause Ent. is all set to bring alive a sweeping tale of the Indian Independence seen through the life & times of Mahatma Gandhi. Based on the iconic books by Ramachandra Guha, an authentic narrative on the journey of a legendary icon who defined the history of modern India. pic.twitter.com/Aw1oPnEW61 — Pratik Gandhi (@pratikg80) May 19, 2022

Ram Guha said in a press statement that Mahatma Gandhi's work transformed the world and his legacy still sparks the most intense debates. The historian said he is confident that the series will bring out the "complex contours of Gandhi's life" as well as showcase the moral essence of his teachings to the viewers. "His life was an epic journey, played out across three great countries: India, England and South Africa. I am delighted that my books on Gandhi are now being adapted for this ambitious and exciting series being produced by Applause Entertainment," Ram Guha said in a statement.

Actor Pratik Gandhi who recently appeared in the series Modern Love Mumbai said in a statement, "I understand that playing this role comes with a huge responsibility, and I wish to portray the same with dignity and conviction.”