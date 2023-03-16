Ram Gopal Varma receives his engineering degree 37 years after graduating

Flix Cinema

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has received his B Tech degree 37 years after he completed his bachelors in civil engineering from Acharya Nagarjuna University in Guntur. RGV, as the filmmaker is popularly known, shared a photograph of his degree certificate on Twitter. "Super thrilled to receive my B tech degree today 37 years after I passed, which I never took in 1985 since I wasn't interested in practicing civil engineering," he tweeted. He thanked the university for the degree certificate.

The certificate showed that the filmmaker had passed B Tech (civil engineering) in second class in the examination held in July 1985. RGV also shared a picture with the professors of the university and wrote: "The uneducated me with the highly educated professors of Acharya Nagarjuna University."

"I told the honourable vice chancellor Prof Raja Shekar garu I don't deserve this honour but he insisted I do," he added. "Prof.Rajashekar garuâ€¦ I usually feel horrible to be honouredâ€¦ But this time I truly felt honoured to be with such honourable people on such an honour filled occasion," RGV wrote.

Super thrilled to receive my B tech degree today 37 years after I passed , which I never took it in 1985 since I wasnâ€™t interested in practicing civil engineering..Thank you #AcharyaNagarjunaUniversity Mmmmmmuuaahh pic.twitter.com/qcmkZ9cWWb March 15, 2023

Sharing another picture taken while addressing a gathering of students at the institution, the director wrote: "Was trying to spoil Acharya Nagarjuna University students and scholars but they spoiled me." The 60-year-old made his debut in Telugu film industry with the crime action film Siva in 1989, and went on to make many iconic films in Telugu and Hindi such as Raat, Rangeela, and Satya.