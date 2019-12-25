Ram Charan showers praises on Sai Dharam Tej's ‘Prati Roju Pandaage’

Tollywood

Directed by Maruthi Dasari, 'Prati Roju Pandaage' stars Sai Dharam Tej, Rashi Khanna, Sathyaraj and Rao Ramesh in lead roles.

Tollywood star Ram Charan Teja who watched Sai Dharam Tej's Prati Roju Pandaage has heaped praises on the film. The young actor took to his official Facebook page to pen down a note and in which he has mentioned that Prati Roju Pandaage is a must-watch and congratulated the entire team for the fabulous work. He wrote "Prati Roju Pandage is a must-watch for the values that are cleverly weaved into entertainment... Good job Tej, Maruthi and the whole team !! Raashi Khanna Thaman S Geetha Arts UV Creations."

Prati Roju Pandaage stars Sai Dharam Tej, Rashi Khanna, Sathyaraj and Rao Ramesh in lead roles, written and directed by Maruthi Dasari. The film was produced by Bunny Vas under UV Creations and GA2 Pictures. The film has cinematography by Jaikumar, S Thaman composing music and Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao handling editing.

Ram Charan's next release will be the magnum opus RRR, directed by SS Rajamouli. In this multi-starrer, Ram Charan will be playing Alluri Seetharamaraju and Jr NTR will be playing the role of Komaram Bheem. On the technical crew roped in for the project, we hear that MM Keeravani is onboard to compose the tunes and KK Senthil Kumar for cinematography with A Sreekar Prasad roped in for editing. RRR is being bankrolled by DVV Dhanayya under his banner DVV Entertainments on a budget of Rs. 300 crores. Plans are on to release it in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam.

With his work in RRR coming to an end, Ram Charan is bankrolling Chiranjeevi's next which is Directed by Koratala Siva. The industry grapevine says Ram Charan might be seen in an extended cameo in this flick. It was reported earlier that Chiru will be appearing in two get-ups for the role – one as a 30-year-old and the other as an old man. But it now looks like Ram Charan might be playing the younger version after the film’s director managed to convince him. Chiranjeevi’s character in the film is named Acharya and he will be playing the role of a Naxalite turned social reformer. Trisha has been signed up to play the female lead in this flick and the search is on to rope in another heroine.

