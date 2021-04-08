Ram Charan shares photo from a rigorous workout session

On the professional front, Ram Charan is currently working on the SS Rajamouli directorial ‘RRR’ and Koratala Siva’s ‘Acharya’.

Flix Tollywood

Popular Tollywood actor Ram Charan took fans by surprise by posting a photo of himself from his post- workout session. It is well-known that the actor follows a strict diet regime and an intensive workout routine. Despite being well- known as a fitness freak among fans, he seldom shares photos from his workout sessions.

Sharing a monochrome photo taken on Tuesday, the 36-year-old actor wrote, “Strong mornings !! can’t start better!” Ram Charan is seen in a white tee and shorts in the photo and is seated on a leg machine.

Recently, a poster from the actor’s upcoming film RRR was released by the makers, marking the occasion of his birthday. Essaying the role of legendary freedom fighter Alluri Sitarama Raju, Ram Charan is seen aiming his bow and arrow up into the sky in the poster. RRR is one of the most- awaited Tollywood movies of the year. “The man of bravery, honour and integrity. Presenting my # AlluriSitaRamaraju to you all...,” director SS Rajamouli wrote while unveiling Ram Charan’s first-look poster from RRR on March 26.

The SS Rajamouli directorial stars NT Rama Rao Jr and Ram Charan in the lead roles. Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn will also be playing pivotal roles in the movie. The period drama marks the Tollywood debut of both Ajay Devgn and Alia. The ensemble cast of RRR also includes actors Olivia Morris, Samuthirakani and Ray Stevenson among others. The movie is currently scheduled for a worldwide release on October 13.

The makers of Ram Charan’s upcoming Telugu movie Acharya also released the first look poster from the movie on the actor’s birthday. Ram Charan and his father, Tollywood star Chiranjeevi will be playing the lead roles in the movie. Ram Charan was last seen in 2019 historical- action film Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy.